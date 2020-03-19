Bachelorette Exes Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Work Out Together in Florida

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are staying in shape as they wait out the coronavirus pandemic together in Florida.

On Thursday, Cameron — who placed second on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette last year — went live on Instagram to show the pair working out with a group of friends, including Cameron’s roommate Matt James.

In the video, the group followed the lead of a trainer in several workout sessions on the grass outside. Brown, 25, wore a black t-shirt, black shorts and a blue hat, while Cameron, 27, wore black shorts, a pink shirt and white hat.

“Oh, i got doody on my shoes,” Brown said at one point during the workout as she stood just a few feet away from Cameron, who laughed at the Dancing with the Stars champ.

Throughout the video, Brown and Cameron could be seen goofing off with each other in between exercises.

The exes reunited earlier this month in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, after his mom died of a brain aneurysm at age 55. A source told PEOPLE at the time that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

Over the weekend, Brown traveled back to Florida, where Cameron was seen picking up her up at Palm Beach International Airport.

On Tuesday, the exes were photographed hitting the beach with friends for a game of volleyball. That same day, they both starred in a video with a group of friends who have dubbed themselves the “quarantine crew” on TikTok.

The “quarantine” likely refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid large groups (current guidance from the federal government recommends that Americans do not congregate in groups larger than 10).

While it is unknown if Brown and Cameron have reconciled romantically, they do have an interesting history together.

After getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, Brown broke things off when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to her season last July, she asked Cameron out. A few days later, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings after apparently spending the night together. But just two days after that, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid in N.Y.C. He and the supermodel split in the fall after a string of public dates.

