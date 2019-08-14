The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid Spotted Out Together Again in N.Y.C.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are spending time together again.

Hadid, 24, and the recent Bachelorette runner-up, 26, were spotted walking around New York City together with a few friends on Tuesday night.

The two were both dressed casually — the model in a loose fitted green t-shirt, ripped jeans and a messy bun, and Cameron in a white t-shirt with cuffed jeans.

Their outing comes a week after the pair spent the evening together at Frames Bowling Lounge in the city with a group of friends.

Image zoom BACKGRID

RELATED: Date No. 2? Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Go Bowling with Friends

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cameron and Hadid enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke.

The group snacked on some bar bites, including barbecue wings, beef sliders and fries, and stayed from about three hours.

Cameron was first spotted with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4 in a photo that surfaced on Twitter (after social media users noticed that the two followed each other on Instagram in late July).

The pair’s outing came shortly after Cameron was spotted leaving his Bachelorette ex Hannah Brown’s residence. Brown later shared while appearing on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno‘s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that it was hard to see Cameron dating someone else so publicly, so soon.

“We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there’s still something there,” said Brown.

She continued, “When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other. And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

However, Brown explained that she is moving forward.

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” she said.