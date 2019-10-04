The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Says He’s ‘Focusing on Myself’ amid Reports of Gigi Hadid Split

Tyler Cameron is choosing to prioritize himself amid speculation that he and supermodel Gigi Hadid have gone their separate ways.

“I mean, I’m at a point right now where I don’t really talk about what I’m doing relationship-wise,” Cameron, 26, tells PEOPLE.

“What’s out there is out there. I’m just focusing on myself right now,” The Bachelorette star adds.

Cameron, who is preparing to run the Chicago Marathon next weekend, was first spotted with supermodel Hadid, 24, shortly after his time on the ABC reality series came to an end over the summer. They never confirmed their relationship, but after more than a month of dating, the pair’s romance appears to have come to an end.

On Thursday night, Cameron was out in New York City, where he was seen flirting with women and “got a few numbers,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“He was certainly acting very single, and if he is still dating Gigi, they don’t look like they’re exclusive,” the source adds.

The source also says that during his evening out on the town, Cameron made no mention of Hadid.

His outing came days after the Bachelorette runner-up was the bartender on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when he appeared to admit to guest Jenny McCarthy that he was on the market.

With a flirtatious smile, Cameron said, “I may be single.”

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Teases He ‘May Be Single’ amid Gigi Hadid Romance

Later in the show, Cameron flashed his abs (at Cohen’s request!) and told two WWHL staffers that he’d be open to dating a “normal girl” even though he’s found fame.

“I love all girls,” Cameron said.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cameron and Hadid were first linked in late July, when astute social media users noticed the two followed each other on Instagram.

They were spotted together at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later in August, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Things really heated up between the pair when Hadid brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards. According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Cameron “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer. Cameron even sweetly consoled Hadid, as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Says ‘Goodbye Futon’ As He Moves Into Luxury NYC High-Rise Near Gigi Hadid

Asked about their relationship not long thereafter, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together.”

“We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he added.

But the funeral was also the last time Cameron and Hadid have been seen in public together.

They were photographed separately on the red carpet at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show days later, and Cameron was spotted solo throughout the rest of New York Fashion Week at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, OK! Magazine’s NYFW party and Sprayground’s runway show.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits in 2019

A source told PEOPLE on Sept. 11 that though the two have “really connected,” dating in the spotlight had been difficult.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider said. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

The source added at the time that the two were “still just getting to know each other and have fun,” and said, “they don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”