Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid briefly dated before breaking up in the fall of 2019

Tyler Cameron Says He Is 'Excited' for Pregnant Ex Gigi Hadid: She Will Be an 'Incredible Mother'

Tyler Cameron is excited for ex Gigi Hadid after her recent pregnancy announcement.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette runner-up spoke to Josh Cohen and the Home Team on ESPN West Palm, and explained that while he was surprised to hear the baby news, he wants nothing but the best for Hadid.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, Us Weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrows away because of the news about Gigi Hadid," he explained.

"If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her," Cameron continued. "She is going to be an incredible mother."

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Having a Baby with Zayn Malik and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Hormones

On Thursday, the supermodel, 25, confirmed she's expecting a child with boyfriend Zayn Malik during her appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Cameron reiterated on ESPN West Palm that he is not the father of Hadid's child. "No, no," he replied when asked if the baby was his. "But she is going to be the most incredible mother. She's a caring, sweet person and she's going to be amazing."

Cameron and Hadid were first linked in late July 2019, when social media users noticed the two followed each other on Instagram.

Image zoom BACKGRID

The pair split later that fall, however, Cameron confirmed that he and the supermodel have remained friends.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” Cameron said on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check last October. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”

Hadid and Malik, 27, have been spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after confirming that their relationship was back on in February.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Says He Has 'a Lot of Respect for' Ex Gigi Hadid: 'It Wasn't a Bad Breakup'

Image zoom Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The couple first started dating in November 2015. After briefly splitting in March 2018, the pair revealed they had gotten got back together. However, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.

Hadid shared a romantic throwback photo of the pair in March, weeks after publicly confirming their relationship was back on. She and Malik first sparked reconciliation rumors in January, when they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City.