Tyler Cameron Denies 'Throwing Shade' at Hannah Brown on Social Media: 'A Complete Accident'

Tyler Cameron has nothing but positive things to say about Hannah Brown.

On Wednesday, The Bachelorette runner-up clarified on Twitter that he did not intentionally “shade” Brown by liking a social media comment about the Bachelorette, and insisted that it was a “complete accident.”

“Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident,” wrote Cameron, 26. “For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades.”

Cameron then continued with his compliments about Brown, 24, in a series of two more tweets.

“She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated,” he wrote. “I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about ‘clarity’ because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family.”

“Will never take away from her and her family,” he added. “Amazing people. Have a great night.”

Cameron capped off his series of tweets with one final message of positivity: “Way to grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end.”

While Cameron denied shading Brown, the Bachelorette-turned-Dancing with the Stars contestant recently took a dig at him on Cosmopolitan‘s “Expensive Taste Test” segment, where she wasn’t shy about addressing Cameron’s recent outings with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Do y’all remember that one time I was engaged?” she said after taking a sip of champagne, referencing her relationship with Jed Wyatt, whom she broke up with after learning that he still had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette.

Downing the glass and starting on the next, she added, “Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date? On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then … just read the tabloids.”

After Brown famously asked Cameron on another date on the After the Final Rose episode of her season — and then seemingly spent the night with him in L.A. — the Florida contractor headed to New York, where he is currently living, and has been spotted out with Hadid, 24, multiple times.

Most recently, they made their romance public at the Republic Records VMAs after-party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C.

According to E! News, the Bachelorette alum and Hadid “shared a kiss” during the party, where they were also joined by Taylor Swift, who reportedly gave Cameron “a big hug.”

As for Hadid and Cameron’s public outings post-Bachelorette, Brown told Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosts Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno that she found his moving on so quickly to be a bit disrespectful.

“I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay,” she said.

When asked if she was hurt by Cameron’s actions, she told her fellow former Bachelorettes, “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.”

Now, Brown is focused on her upcoming appearance on DWTS — and isn’t worrying about Cameron.

“I don’t want to really flash back to pageant days for this because I think that was what was the hardest thing for me competing — not looking to my left or my right and really just focusing on getting better and showing my best self,” she said at the DWTS cast reveal. “I want to do that with this.”