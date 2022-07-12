"They met through mutual friends and running in the same circle," a source close to the Bachelorette franchise confirms to PEOPLE

Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze: 'It's Heating Up,' Says Source

Tyler Cameron has a new lady in his life!

A source close to the ABC franchise confirms to PEOPLE that the former Bachelorette star is dating model Paige Lorenze.

"They met through mutual friends and running in the same circle," the insider shared of the new pair. "It started casual but it's heating up and we will likely see more of them together, sooner rather than later."

Reps for Cameron, 29, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lorenze, 24, also did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

tyler cameron Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

News of the couple's romance began to make headlines recently, especially after they were spotted together over Fourth of July weekend in Montauk, New York, and making out in Florida in June, according to Page Six.

A source also recently told Entertainment Tonight that the pair "have been hanging out and hooking up."

Cameron's new romance comes almost a year after his split with model Camila Kendra.

A representative confirmed their breakup news at the time by saying, "Camila broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career."

Meanwhile, Lorenze was previously in a relationship with Armie Hammer. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, she shared that her decision to part ways with the actor came after he "started making rules for me of things I could and couldn't do," and she started to "feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things."

The model also briefly dated country singer Morgan Wallen earlier this year but they split after six months.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Paige Lorenze is seen on February 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/GC Images) Credit: Cindy Ord/GC Images

Earlier this year, Cameron — who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019 — told Ellen DeGeneres that he was "very single right now. Very single."

In February, he was rumored to be dating Kristin Cavallari after fans noticed their flirty exchange while the two appeared on E! News' Daily Pop. They later were pictured locking lips on set for an Uncommon James shoot.

However, Cavallari, 35, confirmed her relationship with Cameron was strictly business but acknowledged that she knew what fans would be thinking when they saw them together.

"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Cavallari told hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher in April. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"

The Hills alum also gushed over Cameron during the chat, calling him "the nicest human being on the planet."