Tyler Cameron Confirms Paige Lorenze Relationship by Sharing Photos from Fun 'Date Cruise'

The pair were spotted together in Montauk in July and Florida in June

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze set sail on a new, Instagram-official phase of their relationship this weekend!

Just a few weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that The Bachelorette alum and model were dating, the two enjoyed some time together taking in the sea breeze.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of photos posted to Cameron's Instagram Story, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor, 29, shared a glimpse of a cozy "date cruise" with Lorenze, 24.

In one shot, Cameron is seen holding a wine glass posed in front of a cheese plate. In the next slide, Cameron is holding his leg up beside Lorenze while she takes a sip from her own wine glass writing "@paigelorenze did not approve of this."

"Neither did Adam Sandler," he continued.

The reality star then shared a shot of Lorenze seated behind the wheel of the boat with the caption "@paigelorenze loves a back day."

Tyler Cameron Confirms Paige Lorenze Relationship by Sharing Photos from Their Fun ‘Date Cruise’ Tyler Cameron Confirms Paige Lorenze Relationship by Sharing Photos from Their Fun ‘Date Cruise

Left: Tyler Cameron | Credit: Tyler Cameron/Instagram Right: Paige Lorenze | Credit: Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Cameron then reposted a short video from Lorenze that captured him wading in the water which she posted to her Instagram Story Highlight titled "Nantucket."

A Bachelor Nation source told PEOPLE last month that the pair "met through mutual friends and running in the same circle. It started casual but it's heating up and we will likely see more of them together, sooner rather than later."

Tyler Cameron Confirms Paige Lorenze Relationship by Sharing Photos from Their Fun ‘Date Cruise Tyler Cameron Confirms Paige Lorenze Relationship by Sharing Photos from Their Fun ‘Date Cruise’

Left: Paige Lorenze | Credit: Tyler Cameron/Instagram Right: Tyler Cameron | Credit: Paige Lorenze/Instagram

This came after Cameron and Lorenze were spotted together over Independence Day weekend in Montauk, New York, and then in Florida in June, according to Page Six.

A source also recently told Entertainment Tonight that the pair "have been hanging out and hooking up."

The new romance comes almost a year after Cameron split with model Camila Kendra.

A representative confirmed their breakup news at the time by saying, "Camila broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career."

Meanwhile, Lorenze was previously in a relationship with Armie Hammer. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, she shared that her decision to part ways with the actor came after he "started making rules for me of things I could and couldn't do," and she started to "feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things."