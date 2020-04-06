The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Claps Back at Critic Who Says He's Not Right for Hannah Brown

Image zoom Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tyler Cameron isn’t staying quiet when it comes to criticism over his relationship with Hannah Brown.

The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up clapped back at a negative comment left on his latest Instagram post over the weekend, which showed him on board a boat with friends, including Brown, 25.

“Same city, same friends if you’re looking for me … reminiscing of better days on the boat 🌞 ⛵️ ❤️,” read the caption on his post that also included photographs of him with other members of his Florida “Quarantine Crew,” like best friend Matt James and brother Ryan Cameron.

“Tyler probably won’t read this but I’m sorry you definitely have 2 personalities,” the Instagram user accused Cameron, 27, in their comment. “The dear sweet one on the bachelor and the one who is acting like a total jerk. Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.”

“Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands,” he quipped in response.

Brown officially left Florida and returned to her home state of Alabama last week after social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic in the Sunshine State with Cameron’s group of friends.

The Dancing with the Stars reigning champ and Cameron kicked off their reunion on March 14 when he picked her up at the Palm Beach International Airport. Romance rumors subsequently swirled as the pair and their friends continued to document their time inside together on social media.

At one point, the two joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their “Flip the Switch” TikTok video challenge. A few days later, they posted a TikTok of themselves playing Spin the Bottle.

At one point, the shot cut to Cameron, looking extremely eager, and Brown, looking anxious. But instead of landing on Brown, the bottle landed in the direction of one of Cameron’s friends, who wagged his tongue at the camera.

After Cameron’s mother suddenly died of a brain aneurysm in February, Brown flew to Florida to visit her ex.

And while the pair have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship, a source told PEOPLE at the time that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

“Tyler was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs,” the insider said. “Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind off things has been really helpful to his grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

“They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it,” the source added. “There’s no bitterness there.”

