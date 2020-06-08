"Black lives matter the most right now because they are the ones who's lives are most at risk," Tyler Cameron said

Tyler Cameron Claps Back at Fan Who Says 'All Lives Matter': 'You Have No Problem Going for a Walk'

Tyler Cameron is educating his fans on the mission of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, Cameron, 27, reflected on his experience at a protest, which was organized in response to the killing of George Floyd — an unarmed 46-year-old black man that died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes while three others stood idly by — and revealed he has "much to learn" when it comes to the plight of many black people.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While many of Cameron's fans applauded his decision to speak out, one fan commented "All lives matter!!!!!!!!"

In response, Cameron wrote back: "No s--- Joanne but Black lives matter the most right now because they are the ones who's lives are most at risk."

The Bachelorette alum then gave the fan an example, writing, "I know you have no problem going for a walk in your neighborhood and have no worries at all."

"That simple freedom isn't the same for a person of color. Here's another example that might work for you... when people are killing elephants and they become an endangered species, people will say elephant lives matter. It doesn't mean we don't give a damn about all of the other animals. The ones endangered need our help the most right now," Cameron shared.

In his post, Cameron expressed his solidarity for the black community and his black friend Matt James, who he walked alongside at the protest.

"This is my brother @mattjames919 and I will always stand with you. I never will know what you go through on a day to day basis. You have a way of carrying a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is all good," said Cameron.

"I've seen something different these last couple of weeks. I've seen a more serious you. I've seen conviction in your eyes to make change and I of course will always stand with you. I will stand with you. I will stand with all of my brothers and sisters because this is not a country that is safe nor fair for all people," Cameron continued.

"Black lives matter more than anything right now," Cameron wrote.

"At the protest yesterday, I saw so much pain in these mother's eyes who have lost their children to police brutality. At @abcfoodtours we work with the minority. Those kids have my heart and I'll be damned to see one of them lose their lives to a corrupt system," he wrote. "We need to educate, grow continue to educate, grow, continue to educate, grow, continue to educate, and keep growing."

Cameron also urged his followers to continue the work beyond the protests.

"This can not just be a moment in time. This has to be a movement that last forever," he said. "I have much to learn clearly, the people in my DM's have much to learn."

Cameron went on to share that his followers can educate themselves by watching specific films, writing: "I've added 9 movies to this post that I will be watching and I challenge others to watch."

"You can give Outer Banks and Ozark a break and watch these films. I also am calling on all my friends of color to use my platform so you can use your voice to educate. Please reach out to me and make your voice heard on my page. My followers need you and I need you. The floor is yours," Cameron concluded.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Alongside the caption, Cameron shared a powerful black-and-white photo of himself and James holding up signs at the protest. He also shared a number of films that fans can watch, including Fruitvale Station, which tells the story of the last days of Oscar Grant — who was shot by a police officer — Selma, A Raisin in the Sun and If Beale Street Could Talk.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address to Her Former High School: 'George Floyd's Life Mattered'

Cameron previously showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement when he participated in the Black Out Tuesday event last week by posting a black square on Instagram.