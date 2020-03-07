Tyler Cameron and his family are starting a charity in memory of their mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, one week after her sudden death.

The Bachelorette star’s brother Austin Cameron is the organizer of a GoFundMe page that launched on Friday. In a statement there, the family wrote they feel “compelled to honor our mother” and are looking for donations to continue Andrea’s legacy of giving back.

“We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving,” the family continued. “In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life.”

Image zoom The Cameron family GoFundMe

More than 130 people have donated more than $10,000 toward the fundraiser’s $20,000 goal.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Andrea — a real estate agent in Jupiter, Florida — died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at age 55, The Palm Beach Post reported.

In addition to Andrea’s three sons, Tyler, Austin and Ryan, “she was a mom to so many” in the Jupiter community, Tyler told the Post, describing Andrea as a “staple” of the beachside town.

Image zoom From left: Tyler Cameron with his mom, Andrea Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Earlier this week, Tyler, 27, honored his mom with an emotional Instagram post.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his two brothers holding their mom’s hand in the hospital.

“We will love and miss our mother dearly,” he continued. “She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

Andrea was reportedly first taken to the hospital on Feb. 27 — the same day that Tyler announced a sudden family emergency involving his mom had caused him to cancel a group run he was hosting with Good Morning America.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he wrote on Twitter, asking his followers to keep his family in their thoughts.

“Please pray for my mom and my family,” he wrote then, without going into further detail.

On the new GoFundMe, the family used the page as an opportunity to thank everyone for “the support and love the community has poured down on us” in the wake of Andrea’s death.