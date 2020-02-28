Tyler Cameron Asks Fans to 'Pray' for His Mom After He Cancels Event Due to Family Emergency

The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron is asking his followers for prayers after a sudden family emergency involving his mom caused him to cancel an event scheduled for Friday morning.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” Tyler, 27, wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

He did not go into further detail. A representative for the Barkitecture star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tyler had been scheduled to host a group run in New York City on Friday with Good Morning America in celebration of National Workout Buddy Day, and had been excitedly promoting it on social media earlier in the day.

“Can’t wait to celebrate #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay with @GMA,” the reality star wrote on Twitter just an hour and a half earlier. “If you want to run along with us from Central Park to Times Square, meet us at 7:15AM at Tavern on the Green FRIDAY! Comment below If you can make it!

GMA‘s Twitter account retweeted Tyler’s announcement of the emergency, writing, “Family first, always! Thinking of you!”

It’s no secret that the Barkitecture host prioritizes family in his life.

In October, Tyler shared a photo on Instagram with his mom, Andrea, noting his love and appreciation for her.

“Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you,” he wrote in the caption. “See you soon.”

Andrea also showed her support for her son by cheering him on the following month when he ran in the New York City Marathon.

Tyler’s father has had serious health problems in the past with the reality star’s father almost dying before Tyler appeared on The Bachelorette.

The host has been candid before about his dad’s health and told PEOPLE in October that his dad’s struggles inspired him to get into running in the first place.

“When my dad got sick, I started getting everybody in my family to go on group runs,” he said at the time. “It started once a week on like a Thursday, and we’d go for 30 minutes and just meet for 30 minutes, and then go do like an hour. We just keep increasing, and I really enjoyed doing it. It was good family time, good time with my friends and we all got better together.”