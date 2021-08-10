The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron and Model Camila Kendra Break Up
The two were first spotted together in January
Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra have gone their separate ways.
The Bachelorette alum, 28, and Kendra, 27, are no longer together, multiple outlets report. A representative for the model confirmed the split to E! News, saying, "Camila broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career."
Reps for Cameron and Kendra have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The news comes two weeks after Cameron appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gushed about the pair's romance, saying he and Kendra were "very in love."
After host Andy Cohen pressed Cameron for details about the relationship, asking the reality star who was the first to say "I love you," Cameron said it was Kendra, who was sitting in the audience.
"She said 'I love you,' and then I came later," he said. "It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."
Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, also told Cohen that he and Kendra met after he "slid into her DMs" — and said their first date was "the best date I've ever had."
"We went to a restaurant and we sat there, we just talked for hours," he recalled. "We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours, I had a great night."
Cameron and Kendra were first spotted together in New York City in January.
In April, Cameron's pal Matt James teased his friend's relationship status while speaking to PEOPLE about whether either of them would appear on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. "There is a negative chance Tyler's on [Bachelor in Paradise]," James said at the time. "I'm not going to speak to his relationship status, but I think we're good on that."