Tyler Cameron Calls Out Mom for 'Drunk Commenting' on Mike Johnson's 'Thirst Trap' Instagram Post 

Image zoom Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron Craig Sjodin/ABC; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Tyler Cameron may have moved on from former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, but he’s still got a bromance going with his former fellow contestant Mike Johnson — and it sounds like Cameron’s mom loves Johnson just as much!

Cameron, 26, revealed that his mom may have been doing some buzzed double tapping this week after Johnson shared a steamy photo on his Instagram feed.

“I think my mom was drunk commenting on @MikeJohnson1 thirst trap of an IG post today… can’t fault her though… because so was I,” Cameron tweeted on Tuesday night.

While Cameron’s mom’s comment has since been deleted, Johnson responded to Cameron’s tweet, writing, “Momma @AndreaCamcrew ily!”

Meanwhile, Cameron wrote “Instaboner” on Johnson’s black-and-white, shirtless motorcycle shot, and even shared the post on his own Instagram Stories, writing, “This MF guy.” Cameron previously told PEOPLE that Johnson is “an incredible guy.”

In the photo, shot by photographer Angela Michelle, Johnson poses on a Triumph motorcycle and looks into the camera, his tattoos and impressive abs in full view.

Another one of Brown’s suitors, Garrett Powell, was equally impressed with Johnson’s sexy snap.

“DAMN,” the pro golfer wrote in the comments.

I think my mom was drunk commenting on @MikeJohnson1_ thirst trap of an IG post today… can’t fault her though… because so was I — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 11, 2019

RELATED: Demi Lovato and The Bachelorette‘s Mike Johnson Exchange Flirty Comments About Her Bikini Photo

It’s not the first time that Johnson and Cameron have exchanged compliments on the ‘gram.

Earlier last week, Cameron posted a shirtless photo of his own, prompting Johnson to comment, “So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on. No negotiation.”

That exchange prompted fans who are shipping the San Antonio, Texas-based portfolio manager and Demi Lovato — who has long had a crush on Johnson — to go wild with speculation that the double date in question would include both Bachelorette alums, Lovato, 27, and Gigi Hadid, whom Cameron is currently dating.

Image zoom Mike Johnson, Demi Lovato Craig Sjodin/ ABC; Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

RELATED: Demi Lovato Thirsts After The Bachelorette‘s Mike as He’s Sent Home and Fans Totally Ship Them

While Lovato hasn’t commented on Johnson’s Sons of Anarchy-esque photo — at least yet — the two have been busy flirting on social media lately.

Just last week, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant showered the pop star with praise when she posted a sexy, unfiltered bikini photo on her own Instagram feed.

RELATED VIDEO: Mike Johnson on Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid’s Rumored Romance: ‘Gigi’s Got Good Taste’

“Look at me like that again,” he wrote in the comments for the photo, in which the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer poses in a leopard bikini. “Love yaself.”

However, the flirtatious online banter is as far as their interactions have gone so far.

Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check last month that while he finds Lovato “sexy,” they haven’t reached out to one another.

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”