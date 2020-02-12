Tyler Cameron Calls Out Kelley from The Bachelor for 'Job Shaming' Other Women on 3-on-1 Date

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

Tyler Cameron is calling out one of the women sent home on The Bachelor on Monday night for “job shaming” the other contestants.

Kelley Flanagan was sent home by Peter Weber after the three-on-one date that included Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss — but she didn’t leave before throwing some shade at the other women for not having as distinguished a career.

“How dare you job shame those girls Kelly… I didn’t have a job when I came on the show!! #FuriousGeorge,” Cameron wrote while live-tweeting the show Monday night.

In another tweet, he gave the attorney from Chicago a shoutout on her fashion choices: “Kelly is fresh though with white and velvet jacket,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Cameron clarified his thoughts from the night before.

“From what I’ve seen and heard I think Kelley is a bad ass, but for those saying she’s right about calling the others girls out because they don’t have an elevated job are wrong,” he wrote.

“We all are on different journeys and time tables of success, who are we to judge others journey,” he added.

After a fan responded to his tweet suggesting that the producers had edited Kelley’s comments together, Cameron maintained his point.

“I’m not worried about that at all. It’s a learning lesson and should be talked about,” he said in response.

“I mean, look at me, I’m an attorney. The other girls? What are they?” Kelley could be heard saying during Monday night’s episode as footage of the three-on-one date was shown.

While Kelley was a fan-favorite for her realistic, no-drama attitude, Peter ultimately sent her home.

“I have no idea why I’m in this car. But Peter made his decision and that’s that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No,” she said as she was taken to the airport to leave Peru.

“I question his intentions because I don’t really know what phase he is in life,” she said. “The four that are left are, like, little babies. I don’t really know who they are. Are you a child or an adult?”

Cameron, a contractor from Jupiter, Florida, has also worked as a model after a brief football career — and most recently, as an actor.

The reality star shared a teaser of his upcoming guest appearance on Single Parents, in which he appears opposite Leighton Meester for the ABC sitcom’s Valentine’s Day episode.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.