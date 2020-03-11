Tyler Cameron's Roommate Matt James Cast as One of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Contestants

Surprise! The Bachelorette just revealed all 32 men who could be competing for Clare Crawley‘s heart on the next season of the reality dating show.

The new batch of contestants was released on the show’s Facebook page Tuesday, ahead of the dramatic season finale of The Bachelor. And devoted Bachelor Nation fans might recognize one familiar face: Tyler Cameron’s best friend and roommate, Matt James.

James, 28, lives in New York City with Cameron, where the two friends, who met in college, run the charity organization ABC Food Tours together.

Before Peter Weber’s turn as The Bachelor was announced, Cameron had joked to PEOPLE that he wanted to see James lead the show.

“I can’t wait to watch him next year,” he joked, pointing to James, who laughed.

“With everything going on with ABC, I can’t really talk about it,” James quipped.

“That’s my line. That’s funny,” Cameron said. “I know my mom signed him up.” (Sadly, his mom Andrea Cameron died of a brain aneurysm earlier this month.)

Aside from James, from the early photos, we learned that the 32 guys range in age from 23 to 42 — giving the 38-year-old Crawley’s dating pool a wide age-range.

Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette on March 2 during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I want a man that will take off his armor. I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open themselves up and be vulnerable I think that is some serious strength right there,” she said.

“The biggest thing for me is, honestly, it’s all what’s on the inside for me,” she later added. “The outside, if you line up all the guys I’ve dated in the past, there’s no one type physically. It’s more if they go out of their way for me, if they make me feel special. This is about me now. I’m ready for it.”