Tyler Cameron Says He's 'Apartment Hunting' in NYC After Latest Gigi Hadid Date

Tyler Cameron is making moves.

Hannah Brown‘s Bachelorette runner-up is apparently looking for a new place in the Big Apple.

“Apartment hunting… send recommendations,” Cameron, 26, wrote in his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, along with a video from an NYC rooftop.

Cameron’s apartment search comes just after he was spotted hanging out with supermodel Gigi Hadid again — the two were seen walking around New York with some friends on Tuesday night.

“They were both traveling separately last week and then reunited as they returned to NYC,” a source told PEOPLE earlier on Wednesday.

“Tyler lives in NYC now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” the source added. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”

Cameron and Hadid, 24, were first seen together on August 4 at Soho House in Brooklyn and then later enjoyed another date with friends bowling and doing karaoke.

Cameron’s time spent with Hadid comes after his very public breakup — and subsequent drinks date — with Brown.

Although Brown, 24, is currently single, she doesn’t harbor any ill will toward Cameron or his new flame. Just last week, the Alabama pageant queen urged her fans and followers to “uplift other women” and avoid comparisons.

“Supporting me doesn’t mean you have to compare me to anyone else,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down.”

“We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out,” Brown previously told Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, explaining that even though there might be feelings between them, they are not official.

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” Brown told her fellow former Bachelorettes.