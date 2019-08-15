Tyler Cameron Enlists Former Bachelorette Star Andi Dorfman for an N.Y.C. Run: We 'Crushed It!'

Tyler Cameron is using his Bachelor Nation connections for a good cause.

Cameron, 26, recently teamed up with former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman for a run through New York City’s Central Park in support of his charity, ABC Food Tours. Along with Dorfman, more than 200 fans showed up for the run.

The two were all smiles as they posed for pictures with their fellow runners before taking off. Dorfman even delivered an inspiring speech to the group.

“My first running pep talk,” Dorfman, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story, thanking Cameron for the invite. “They crushed it yesterday! Thanks for letting me be a part of it.”

Image zoom Andi Dorfman and Tyler Cameron Astrid Stawiarz/Getty ; Ed Herrera/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Cameron wore a pair of grey shorts and a long sleeve shirt for the run, while Dorfman sported an all-black athletic set.

Both Cameron and Dorfman will run in the TCS New York City Marathon later this year. The model will also run in the Chicago Marathon in support of ABC Food Tours.

And fans can expect a lot more city runs from the former football player — Cameron recently announced he’s moving to N.Y.C. full-time.

Image zoom Andi Dorfman/ Instagram

“Apartment hunting… send recommendations,” Cameron wrote in his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, along with a video from an N.Y.C. rooftop.

Cameron’s apartment search comes just after he was spotted hanging out with supermodel Gigi Hadid again — the two were seen walking around New York with some friends on Tuesday night.

“They were both traveling separately last week and then reunited as they returned to N.Y.C.,” a source told PEOPLE earlier on Wednesday.

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” the source added. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”

Cameron and Hadid, 24, were first seen together on Aug. 4 at Soho House in Brooklyn and then later enjoyed another date with friends bowling and doing karaoke.