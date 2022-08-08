Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze Split After Brief Romance: 'It Wasn't the Right Time'

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have called it quits.

After PEOPLE confirmed in mid-July that Cameron and Lorenze were dating, the Bachelorette alum announced the pair have ended their weeks-long romance on Monday's episode of E!'s Daily Pop.

"It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us," he shared, adding that the two "took a step back."

"So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now," Cameron, 29, continued, adding that they both "have tons of respect and love for each other."

"But it's just not the right time for both of us right now," he said, confirming: "I'm single, yeah."

Cameron's representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Though Lorenze also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, she confirmed in a statement to Page Six that she is "single."

"There wasn't a dramatic split or any bad blood between us," she explained. "I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that's going to require me to be in NYC at the moment."

Lorenze, 24, told the outlet, "I've always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what's to come!"

Last month, a source close to the Bachelorette franchise told PEOPLE that the pair "met through mutual friends and running in the same circle. It started casual but it's heating up and we will likely see more of them together, sooner rather than later."

Cameron and Lorenze were spotted together over Independence Day weekend in Montauk, New York, and in Florida in June, according to Page Six.

Earlier this month, Cameron went Instagram official with Lorenze by posting a series of photos from a cozy "date cruise" with the model.

Prior to dating Lorenze, Cameron was in a relationship with model Camila Kendra, but the two called it quits last August.

Meanwhile, Lorenze previously dated Armie Hammer. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, she shared the reason behind her decision to part ways with the actor. The model also briefly dated country singer Morgan Wallen earlier this year, but they split after six months.