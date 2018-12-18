Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't 'Deserve' Wife Catelynn

“You’re absolutely right…I don’t deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I’m well equipped when she comes knocking again!” he replied. You’re absolutely right…I don’t deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I’m well equipped when she comes knocking again! 😉😬😂 https://t.co/zCvk8FrbLI — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 18, 2018 Tyler and Catelynn, 26 — who share daughter Novalee Reign, almost 4, and placed daughter Carly, 9, for adoption in 2009 — announced in October that they are expecting another daughter they are naming Tezlee. In an episode of Teen Mom OG in November, the couple decided to live apart for 30 days. “He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month,” Catelynn revealed. “I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.” In a later episode, Catelynn worried that 30-day period would lead to a divorce.

“I get scared. I’m a normal human,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to know for sure, after these 30 days, if I was going to be coming over there and living with you. Or were you planning on, after these 30 days, being like, ‘No, I want a divorce’? Is he doing this just to get away and then tell me we’re over with?”

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

On Twitter Tuesday, Tyler defended his and Catelynn’s arrangement.

“The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated ‘separation,'” he wrote. “I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance.”

“I only spent the first week of the ‘separation’ in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction to get it completely ready for Cate & Nova,” he continued. “Then I went to the old house for the rest of the time. I wasn’t going to let my girls live in chaos!”

“MTV can’t ‘make’ you seem like anything in my opinion. They just leave out important details sometimes that would explain the intense emotions you’re watching on TV,” he added. “MTV can’t air what you don’t give them or put words in your mouth, period. I said what I said & I speak my truth.”

Earlier this month, Catelynn also defended the unconventional 30-day plan.

“I am supporting what he wants now! WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL!” she wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post.