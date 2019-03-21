Tyler Baltierra is clapping back after social media trolls criticized his 1-month-old daughter, Vaeda.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom OG star, 27, shared a new photo to Instagram of his newborn baby girl, who he shares with wife Catelynn Baltierra.

“Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it’s possible, but she keeps getting cuter! 😍❤️” he captioned the sweet image of Vaeda lying on a blanket.

Catelynn also shared multiple photos of Vaeda on Wednesday, writing, “I’m obsessed and so is Novalee! #loveher #mygirls #vaeda #novalee #momofgirls.”

Unfortunately, after posting the snapshots, Tyler revealed that some social media users left “ridiculously asinine comments” about the family’s new addition.

“Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn. We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self righteous & opinionated…& unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments,” Tyler clapped back in a comment.

“Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts…but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth,” he continued.

Tyler then encouraged his fans to “live with love.”

“Live with love & speak with peace,” he concluded, “or karma is not going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”

Despite the negative comments that the couple received, Catelynn, 27, kept a positive attitude and laughed off the critics.

“Sorry babe I totally cheated and Vaedas not urs,” she commented alongside an okay hand and two laughing crying emojis, dispelling any speculation that Tyler is not Vaeda’s biological father.

She added the hashtags: #peoplearecrazy #comeon.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed Vaeda on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The couple has been together for 13 years, celebrating their anniversary in July. Dating since middle school, the pair welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. They later placed her for adoption before welcoming daughter Novalee Reign, 4, in 2015.

Days after Vaeda’s arrival, the proud parents shared the first photo of their baby girl with the world.

“Welcome home Vaeda!” Tyler wrote alongside a photo that appeared to show their daughter snoozing in a baby carrier, which was placed beside the couple’s dog, who also seemed to be fast asleep on the floor.

“Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours!” he continued, adding both a sobbing and a heart-eyed emoji.

Catelynn previously announced she was pregnant on an episode of Teen Mom OG last year, but just a few months later, the couple revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage.

The MTV stars revealed they were expecting their third child to Us Weekly last September, with Catelynn admitting the news came as a surprise.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

She added: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

In early March, Tyler said that his family is his “inspiration for everything!“

“I love my family so much & there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for all of my girls! After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate’s mental health struggle, my dad & sister’s recovery, & my own mental health journey…I thought this pregnancy couldn’t have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us. But life isn’t about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways,” he captioned a smiling family photo on Instagram.

“I’m just so blessed that Vaeda’s destiny was to be right here in her mother’s arms,” he wrote, “next to her big sister, who’s wrapped in her daddy’s arms…it’s a feeling that’s unexplainable!”