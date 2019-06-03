Teen Mom OG's Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Sweetly Reflect on Getting Engaged 10 Years Ago

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra are more in love than ever.

On Monday, the Teen Mom OG stars reflected on getting engaged at 17 after the MTV show tweeted a throwback clip of the touching moment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We were only 17 & everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted. We wanted each other…forever,” wrote Tyler, 27. “I love you so much @CatelynnLowell.”

“How did I get so lucky to have you?!?” replied Catelynn, 27. “I love you so much!”

We were only 17 & everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted. We wanted each other…forever. I love you so much @CatelynnLowell 😍❤️😭 https://t.co/1j0zbdD36s — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 3, 2019

😫 how did I get so lucky to have you?!? I love you so much! https://t.co/YKVw7PCaYY — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) June 3, 2019

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Viewers were introduced to the couple on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The high school sweethearts, who grew up in Michigan, had been dating for three years, since the seventh grade, when 16-year-old Catelynn found out she was pregnant. Eventually, the teens made the difficult decision to devise an adoption plan for their daughter Carly, now 9.

The two are also parents to daughters Novalee Reign, 4, and Vaeda Luma, 3 months. The couple has referred to their newborn as their “rainbow after the storm” because she arrived after Catelynn suffered a miscarriage.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom‘s Amber Portwood & Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Open Up About Their Mental Health Struggles

The MTV stars, who tied the knot in 2015, have been open about their struggles with mental health.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab in November 2017 to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma. Tyler has said his struggles with depression began when he was a child, around the time he was 11 years old and attempted suicide.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres June 10 on MTV.