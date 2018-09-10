Is Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra‘s marriage on the rocks?

In a new season 7 trailer for Teen Mom OG released Monday, the father of two opened up about the state of their relationship.

In a candid moment between the two, which was captured by cameras, Tyler, 26, appeared to be crying as he wiped his eyes with a tissue.

“If someone asked me, ‘Are you happy in your marriage?’ I would say, ‘Absolutely not,’ ” he admitted.

Catelynn, 26, then asked him, “Do you think I’m lying to you at all?”

While it’s unclear what the two were fighting about, they have been through their share of ups and downs since their time on 16 and Pregnant, during which they placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

Since then, the couple tied the knot and and welcomed a second daughter: Novalee Reign, now 3.

In August, they both shared sweet messages for each other on social media while celebrating three years of marriage.

“Happy anniversary to my husband! We have had some really rough times and some amazing times,” wrote Catelynn. “I wouldn’t want to go through this life with anyone but you!!!! Happy 3 years and I can’t wait for many more! I love you.”

Along with the message, the MTV star posted a handful of photos from their wedding ceremony, including one featuring Nova.

“HAPPY 3 YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @catelynnmtv our journey has not always been the easiest…but I believe that anything that’s truly worth it is never easy,” Tyler wrote. “13 years together & now 3 of them as a married couple & I wouldn’t take back these years for anything.”

He added that he felt “honored” to have officially spent half his life with Catelynn by his side.

“We have grown, we have cried, we have laughed, we have experienced life together, & now we have been with each other for half of our existence & I’m honored & blessed to be able to say that you’ve been by my side for half of my life now,” he wrote. “I love you so much!”

Recently, both Tyler and Catelynn have been increasingly open about their struggles with mental health.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma. Recently, Tyler revealed his struggles with depression began when he was a child, around the time he was 11 years old and attempted suicide.