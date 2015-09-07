Tyga lashed out at his ex on Instagram this weekend for spreading rumors that he can’t afford the Ferrari he gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner for her 18th birthday .

Last week, reports surfaced that Tyga had actually leased the $320,000 ride in Jenner’s name, and the 25-year-old rapper appeared to throw some serious shade at Blac Chyna, his former girlfriend and the mother of his child, on Saturday as he took to Instagram to call her out for “telling lies” about him.