Tyga Slams Ex Blac Chyna for 'Telling Lies' About Kylie Jenner's Birthday Gift: 'Where Yo Ferrari Tho?'
Tyga lashed out at his ex on Instagram this weekend for spreading rumors that he can’t afford the Ferrari he gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner for her 18th birthday.
Last week, reports surfaced that Tyga had actually leased the $320,000 ride in Jenner’s name, and the 25-year-old rapper appeared to throw some serious shade at Blac Chyna, his former girlfriend and the mother of his child, on Saturday as he took to Instagram to call her out for “telling lies” about him.
“When the hating don’t work they start telling lies. #WhereYoFerarriTho?” he captioned a pic of himself looking skeptical.
The post seemed innocuous enough – until Blac Chyna’s BFFL Amber Rose responded with an Insta of her own.
“She don’t need a Ferrari, she can drive mine,” wrote Rose, sharing a pic of her Barbie-pink car.
“We drive our own whips peanut head,” answered Tyga Sunday, complete with photo of his Bentley.
The feud seems to have subsided for now, but it’s not the first time a fight has broken out between these two camps.
In May, Jenner seemed to take a dig at Blac Chyna, posting a photo of herself in an outfit nearly identical to that of her older boyfriend’s ex.
And in February, Rose got into a fight with Khloé Kardashian over Tyga and Jenner’s relationship.