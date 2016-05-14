The rapper and reality star ended their two-year relationship earlier this week

Tyga Speaks for First Time About Breakup with Kylie Jenner, Says He Will 'for Sure' Always Love Her

Tyga has finally opened up (however briefly) about his recent breakup with Kylie Jenner.

In a video posted on TMZ late Friday night, the rapper talked to photographers at Los Angeles International Airport about why the relationship ended.

“I think, you know, we’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives right now,” he said. “Sometimes things don’t work out, you know, but I love her.”

When a photographer asked whether he’ll always have love for Jenner, Tyga promptly responded, “For sure.”

Tyga, 26, also shared his feelings about ex Blac Chyna‘s news that she is pregnant with Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian‘s child.

“People grow and it’s time to evolve,” he said. “Everybody should have the opportunity to have love and to live their life.”

However, when another reporter asked whether Kardashian will be a good stepfather to Tyga and Blac Chyna’s son King Cairo, Tyga refused to answer.

“Don’t go too far,” he warned.

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that Tyga and the 18-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had called it quits. Soon after, a source revealed to PEOPLE Jenner has no intention of reconciling with the rapper, citing trust issues and rumors that Tyga was cheating on her.

“Over and over again, she feels like she can’t trust Tyga. There have been and continue to be too many lies,” the source said.

Another source corroborated this report to PEOPLE, saying the pair had been “fighting a ton over stupid, petty bulls—” over the last few months.