"My main focus and goal is just to make sure that my son has the best upbringing," says the rapper

Tyga on How He Handles Girlfriend Kylie Jenner's Complicated Clan: 'I Try Not to Judge People'

And if that unlikely relationship weren’t already shocking enough, the couple were dealt another blow when Kardashian announced his surprise engagement – and pregnancy – to Chyna (with whom Tyga shares a 3-year-old son, King Cairo).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So how exactly do things work when the komplicated klan gets together for family gatherings?

“I try not to judge people … my main focus and goal is just to make sure that my son has the best upbringing,” Tyga, 26, told Hollywood Today Live Wednesday morning about avoiding drama within the family. “I feel like once you’re an adult, people make their own decisions and sometimes you can’t put your faith in people ’cause you’ll always be let down, so I just stay focused and really stay concerned about him.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Family Feud? Rob and Kylie Hang Out

The rapper also claims he avoids lashing out at fans or haters on social media because “I’m just not a messy person,” he says. “I’m not the guy if somebody comments or says something, I’m gonna be going back and forth … that’s just not my character.”

Last year, Tyga gifted his girlfriend a Ferrari for her 18th birthday, and it sounds like he may have another surprise up his sleeve next week for when Jenner turns 19.

“She might be watching, so I can’t [say],” he demurred. “It’s just really about what you feel. How do you get someone that has everything, you know?”