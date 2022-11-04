Everything to Know About 'Manifest' Newcomer Ty Doran

The actor joins the cast of the Netflix series as an adult Cal Stone

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 07:45 AM
MANIFEST SEASON 04. Ty Doran as Cal Stone in Manifest Season 04.
Photo: Peter Kramer/Netflix

Joining the cast of Manifest was a whirlwind experience for Ty Doran.

The actor made his debut on the series in 2021 as he portrayed an adult version of Cal Stone (originally played by Jack Messina) in the show's shocking season 3 finale. However, just a few weeks later, the sci-fi series was canceled by NBC — only to be revived by Netflix for a supersized fourth and final season shortly after.

"It was interesting," Doran tells PEOPLE about the series of events leading to Netflix's pickup. "I had a great time the one day I was on in season 3 and thought the idea of being in New York was exciting. And then the show got canceled."

"As an actor working in the entertainment industry, you build up sort of a thick skin," he adds of the cancelation. "There's a lot of rugs that get pulled out from under you at various times and you just make the best of a situation."

While Doran kept a positive attitude initially, he says that getting to work with the talented cast more during season 4 — including Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and Luna Blaise — really put things into perspective for him.

"If I had known what I was missing when we got canceled, I would've been much more upset," he says. "The friendships and relationships that I've made over the course of this past year and getting to be in [N.Y.C.] have been incredible. "It is changed me as a person and as an actor. I don't know what I would've done [if the show got canceled]. All I can do is say thank you to the fans that made it possible for me to come back and get to work with such lovely people."

From his early career beginnings to his time working on the Manifest set, learn more about the rising star ahead.

He got his start in theater

Ty Doran speaks onstage during a panel with Netflix's Manifest at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City.
Monica Schipper/Getty

Doran tells PEOPLE he first started acting in theater productions when he was 8 years old. "I was in a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and I played the changeling child that Titania and Oberon fight over. Even from a young age, I loved people fighting over me," he jokes.

"It was very exciting and I immediately fell in love with the theater. That's really what I pursued professionally until I was 18 and was finishing up high school."

After graduating from Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas, he began to do on-camera work, which he describes as "a whole different beast." Finding the work "challenging and exciting in a different way," he adds that his passion for acting was renewed as he went to college at Northwestern University, where he eventually graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Theater in 2020.

His dad is an actor as well

Doran first got into acting through his father, who is also an actor and director. In fact, his first role in A Midsummer Night's Dream was directed by his dad. He adds that his parents gave him "nothing but support" as he pursued acting professionally.

"Having that resource in my dad, it was tough at the beginning because he would prep me for every audition, every show. We'd work on scenes together, we were in shows together," he explains. "When you're a kid, trying to take constructive criticism from your father is difficult. It really informed our relationship for a while — and I was such a little angsty little tween that getting that from him was really hard and it forced us to have very honest conversations."

He continues that "theater and art" became "a foundation of [their] relationship" with each other. "We got a lot closer after finally recognizing I could be self-assured enough and honest enough and vulnerable enough to consider him a partner as an artist in addition to being my father."

He didn't know he was auditioning for Cal Stone originally

MANIFEST SEASON 04. Ty Doran as Cal Stone in Manifest Season
Peter Kramer/Netflix

Following his TV roles on Hulu's All Night and ABC's American Crime, Doran says his audition for Manifest was very secretive in the early stages, noting that he didn't know much about who he was trying out for.

"It was very hush-hush," he says of the audition. "When I auditioned, it was with some fake scenes that they had written with an idea of what was going to happen in following seasons and [they] switched all the names and characters around."

He hadn't seen Manifest prior to booking the series

Before booking the role of Cal, Doran admits he wasn't super familiar with the show. "I don't have cable and it was on NBC at the time. So I immediately started watching," he says.

That being said, his mom was a huge fan of the series and was excited when he booked the role. "She [was] like, 'Manifest? What? That's so exciting. I love Matt Long. He's so cute,'" he recalls of her reaction.

Josh Dallas was a "mentor figure" for him while filming Manifest

MANIFEST SEASON 04. (L to R) Matt Long as Zeke Landon, Matt Long as Zeke Landon in Manifest Season 04. Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in Manifest Season 04. Ty Doran as Cal Stone (as teen), Ty Doran as Cal Stone (as teen) in Manifest Season 04. Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone in Manifest Season 04. Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest Season 04.
Netflix

While Doran notes that the entire cast was "incredible," he adds that his onscreen father Josh Dallas (who plays Ben Stone) was "one of the most generous scene partners" he's ever had.

"I got to know him as a person over this past year at the same time as we are playing this relationship of Cal and Ben getting to know each other [and] finding each other again. It almost reflected real life in a way."

He adds that Dallas had "such a presence" on set and he really looked up to him during filming. "He controls a room so well and especially on that set, he is so well regarded because he is so talented and kind to everyone," he says. "He was a mentor figure for me coming into the show as a newbie and getting to work all of that out."

He jokes that Dallas was "so generous personally" that seeing him as a dad wasn't hard at all: "He is a person I genuinely want love from desperately. It was really fantastic. I will not work with the likes of Josh Dallas anytime soon."

His acting role models are LaKeith Stanfield and John Lithgow

As far as acting role models go, Doran reveals that he has really looked up to LaKeith Stanfield. "He is one of my favorite actors to watch," he says. "His work in Atlanta is fantastic. I loved Sorry to Bother You. I thought that was satire at its peak. I think the work that he is doing is so simple and lovely and honest."

He adds that he also admires John Lithgow's versatility as an actor. "From 3rd Rock from the Sun to a serial killer in Dexter, the man has such an incredible range and can bring such truth and craft to so many different characters and genres," he explains. "I think that's really admirable and something that I hope I can emulate in my career."

He has a few big things on his career bucket list

Josh Dallas, Ty Doran, J.R. Ramirez, Melissa Roxburgh, Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Daryl Edwards attend the "Manifest" season 4 screening during the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum on October 11, 2022 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Now that Manifest has wrapped filming for part 2 (which doesn't currently have a release date), Doran is already looking to the future. One of the biggest things on his bucket list? Doing more stunts.

"Nobody really trusted me to get hurt at all [on Manifest]," he says. "I want to [do stunts] like Tom Cruise [and] hang onto the back of a plane. That'd literally [be] my bucket list ... because it would be the last thing I ever did on this planet. Because I'm no Tom Cruise!"

As for who he'd love to work with next, he says anyone from the cast of Atlanta, including his acting role model Stanfield and Donald Glover. "I'm such a fan of that man and everything he does in all his different mediums," he says of Glover, who also creates music under the stage name Childish Gambino.

"I just want to work with people who make lots of different kinds of art and are collaborators in that," he says. "Anyone who wants to work with me and pick my brain and will let me pick theirs, I'm super into that."

Related Articles
WATFORD, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Tom Felton unveils the new Professor Sprout's Greenhouse feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London on June 21, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London)
The Biggest Revelations from Tom Felton's 'Beyond the Wand' Memoir
Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California.
Everything to Know About 'General Hospital' Star and Daytime Emmy Winner Nicholas Chavez
Anirudh Pisharody
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Star Anirudh Pisharody
A Hard Kick in the Nuts What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions by Stephen Steve-O Glover With David Peisner
Steve-O Reflects on Sobriety, Emotional Growth in New Book: 'I'm Capable of Being Less of a Douche'
Corbin Bleuhigh school musical the musical
Corbin Bleu Says Returning to 'HSM' Franchise 14 Years Later Was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'
GREY’S ANATOMY - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS
'Grey's Anatomy' 's New Residents Reveal How They're Bringing Back Season 1 Nostalgia
Manifest
A Look Back on How 'Manifest' Season 3 Ended Before Season 4 Premieres
Manifest Season 4 photos
Everything to Know About 'Manifest' Season 4
Quincy Isaiah
Quincy Isaiah Reveals How His 'Can-Do Attitude' Landed Him the Role of Magic Johnson in 'Winning Time'
Tom Pelphrey attends the Netflix's "Ozark" Season 4 Premiere on April 21, 2022 in New York City
What to Know About 'Ozark' Actor Tom Pelphrey, Who Is Dating Kaley Cuoco
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is Us
'This Is Us' Creator Unpacks Rebecca's 'Fitting Conclusion' and Her 'Meaningful' Stops on the Train
MANIFEST -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone -- (Photo by: James Dimmock/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Manifest' Season 4 Trailer: Flight 828 Passengers Search for Answers Before Their Death Date
MANIFEST -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone -- (Photo by: James Dimmock/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Netflix Sets Premiere Date for First Part of 'Manifest' Season 4 — Watch the Announcement Video!
The Winchesters -Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary
Everything to Know About 'The Winchesters'
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring