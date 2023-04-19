Two-Time 'Survivor' Contestant Keith Nale Dead at 62 

Two-time Survivor contestant Keith Nale, has died at 62.

Keith's son, Wes, said on Tuesday that, "He passed away this afternoon. He'd been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January," according to ET Online.

His brother, Kevin, added, "A life taken way too soon," to the outlet.

Keith was a contestant in two seasons of Survivor, Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia, which aired in 2015. Wes was a contestant on Survivor: San Juan del Sur along with his dad in 2014.

Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty

Former Survivor: San Juan del Sur co-star Kelley Wentworth tweeted a tribute to Keith: "Keith - a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most. I'm grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia."

"My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss," she added.

Another co-star on the series, Jeremy Collins, tweeted, "My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother."

Keith, although never becoming a core member of a long-term alliance, did make it all the way to the final four before being voted out one day before the Final Tribal Council in his initial appearance. He established a role as a fan favorite before returning for Survivor: Cambodia.

There, he progressed until Wentworth won immunity and he was sent home for a second time.

Keith, a firefighter, opened up to UpRoxx about competing on the show in his 50s.

"They were impressed, being I was 53," he said of his firefighter buddies. "Now granted that's not 93, but that's not 23 either."