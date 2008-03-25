Two Stars Have to Go … but Who?

Shannon Elizabeth has those legs, Kristi Yamaguchi has precision, Mario‘s got the muscle, and Jason Taylor — well, last night it was all about his high-scoring booty shake! But while the mambo and the quickstep brought out the best in some, for others the dancefloor might as well have been a minefield. Marissa Jaret Winokur recovered from a tearful practice session only to “disappoint” judge Carrie Ann Inaba with an out-of-sync quickstep, while Bruno Tonioli flat-out told Penn Jillette he was “really, really, really bad” (and backed it up by giving him a 5). At least Adam Carolla bounced back from the rhymes-with-Mitch incident, scoring a 21 for his and Julianne Hough’s goofy green-tinged mambo. But can even judge Len Goodman’s seal of approval (he gave them a 7!) save the pair? Tell us: Who tripped up last night? Who’s set to say goodbye in the double elimination tonight? Make your predictions!Bob D’amico/ABC