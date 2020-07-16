Her husband Arnie Anderson said they are "hoping for the best"

Conchata Ferrell, Berta on Two and Half Men , Is on Respirator After Suffering Heart Attack

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell recently suffered a heart attack.

Her husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ that the actress, known for playing Charlie Sheen's beloved housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom, was hospitalized in May after feeling ill. She spent more than four weeks in the ICU, during which time she went into cardiac arrest at one point, which Anderson said lasted for about 10 minutes.

Ferrell, 77, was recently transferred to a long-term care facility, Anderson said, and is on a respirator and dialysis. Though her condition is stable, she is semi-conscious and unable to speak or communicate, TMZ reports.

Anderson told the outlet that while he speaks with his wife's nurse frequently, he can't visit her due to coronavirus guidelines. (Ferrell is not suffering from the virus, but visitors are being restricted in hospitals and care centers as a precautionary measure.)

"It's going to be a while before there's any recovery," he said. "It's all neurological. There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."

The actress told TMZ in February that she had been hospitalized for a kidney infection in December in Charleston, West Virginia, where she had been living at her vacation home since Thanksgiving.

The infection spread and began contaminating her blood, she said. She spent a few weeks in the ICU before she was released and put into transitional care in January.

She spent the month bedridden as she recovered at home, going through physical therapy several times a day.