Twitter Thread About Bachelor Contestant Kristin Hopkins Helping a Former Classmate Goes Viral

Kristin Hopkins is a contestant on the current season of The Bachelor, starring Matt James as the lead

A heartwarming story about Bachelor contestant Kristin Hopkins has gone viral.

Prior to Monday's premiere starring Matt James as this season's lead, a Twitter user by the name of Sydney Battle posted about an experience she shared with Hopkins. In a series of tweets, she recalled how Hopkins stayed by her side on the subway when a "creepy" man was hitting on her.

"A girl I knew in college is gonna be on the bachelor and one time after an alumni event she took a subway w/ me & a man all the way in the wrong direction bc he was trying to cheat on his wife w/ me and I was too dull to notice," she wrote. "So anyways I think she should win."

The Twitter user then revealed that the woman was Hopkins — "It's @kristinbhopkins and honestly the power of her charisma has always terrified me!!" — before sharing more details of their interaction.

"'Girl, this man is creepy. He's hitting on you,'" she remembered Hopkins telling her. "'How could he possibly be hitting on me?? He told me maybe i could babysit for his daughter.' LOL."

"I didn't know the man was hitting on me, he was a rando we met at the event, she stayed with me so he'd leave me alone and that's all folks," she concluded.

The current season of The Bachelor premiered on Monday, introducing Bachelor Nation to Hopkins as well as the 31 other women vying for James' heart. At the end of the night, James sent home eight of the 32 contestants, but Hopkins — a 27-year-old attorney from Virginia Beach, Virginia — remained in the mix.

During James' time with Hopkins during the premiere, she asked him about the experience of being the franchise's first Black Bachelor.

"I feel a load of responsibility," admitted the real estate broker, 29. "But in that, I feel like my experience isn't everyone's experience. I can only go and speak on things that I've experienced and live out my truths and do the best I can in representing who I am and how I was raised."