These Side-By-Side Pictures from Kavanaugh Hearing & Handmaid's Tale Send Internet into Overdrive

Under his eye.

The chilling line from Hulu’s series The Handmaid’s Tale is what many Twitter users were apparently thinking as they watched Thursday’s historic hearings, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford each testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

TV writer Aaron Fullerton shared photo inside the room in the U.S. Capitol, photoshopped next to a dystopian government meeting in the show on Twitter — and the resemblance is clear. Both feature a row of white men in suits sitting behind a bench and sternly looking forward.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL; Hulu

“One of these is from today’s hearing. The other is a still from The Handmaid’s Tale,” Fullerton wrote.

The Handmaid’s Tale scene in question depicts a group of women, led by Yvonne Strahovski‘s character Serena Joy Waterford, pleading in front of the all-male council of the Republic of Gilead for the right to learn to read and write. Waterford is later hauled off by armed guards and tortured for the request.

Another user replied to Fullerton’s tweet with an image of Serena Joy giving her speech next to a shot of Ford.

Christine Blasey Ford Win McNamee/Getty

The psychology professor, 51, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, claiming that at a high school party in the 1980s, Kavanaugh, 53, allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. Ford added that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge‘s laughter stands out in her recollections of the alleged attack.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” she said. “The uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense… I was underneath one of them [Kavanaugh] while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”

Brett Kavanaugh Win McNamee/Getty

Brett Kavanaugh Win McNamee/Getty

The Supreme Court nominee has denied the allegations. During his testimony, Kavanaugh called Ford’s story and resulting hearings “a circus.”

Christine Blasey Ford MICHAEL REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

He continued, “The consequences will extend long past my nomination. The consequences will long be with us for decades. This grotesque character assassination will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country. … My family and I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford or her family. But I swear today under oath, before the Senate and the nation, before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.