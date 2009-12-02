tWitch’s Take on SYTYCD: Ellenore & Jakob Left Me ‘Speechless’

What’s up PEOPLE! It’s your boy, tWitch, sharing my thoughts once again from the set of Stomp The Yard 2 on the first night of performaces from So You Think You Can Dance‘s top 10. First and foremost, God bless all of the troops that are being and have been deployed/fighting/given their lives overseas. I have a brother (What’s up, Dre!) in the military, so this topic hits home a bit. My prayers and good energy go to them as well as their families.

All right, the show started with a lackluster hip-hop piece performed by Ryan and Noelle. I love these two for all the hard work that they put in, but I thought the whole piece was just okay — nothing special. I wish that Nigel and the other judges would put as much emphasis on technique to hip-hop as they do to other styles. They were extremely lenient on the first couple of the night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So, it was a new week with new couples and a new element: solos! I loved when solos were incorporated during my time on the show because you get to do whatever you want. It gives a taste of one’s individuality, love for the art form and specific style of dance. May I start off by typing in all caps ’cause you don’t know it, but I’m screaming RUSSELL!!! Did y’all see the HOODIE TRICK? Now that’s BUCC! First krump solo in the show’s history and hopefully not the last!

I absolutely loved Kathryn and Nathan‘s number. Spencer‘s choreography has a feel good essential that every Broadway routine needs. They were very smooth and light-hearted. I’m sure I’ll be walking around with some pep in my step while Stomping the Yard tomorrow. Great stuff, you two!

I found Ellenore‘s solo quite riveting. In just 30 seconds, she had musicality, technique and charisma. And the most amazing thing about it was she didn’t look like she was rushing through it. I forgot about the time limit she had completely enjoyed her dancing.

I loved Legacy‘s solo! B-boying to a slower joint takes absolute control and knowledge of how the body moves and twist and turns — and Legacy has it! He’s taking it to the next level.

The contemporary between Ellenore and Jakob gets the BEAST AWARD OF THE NIGHT!!! Sonya, you NEVER cease to amaze me. It was hot and quirky and tense and had that making-difficult-look-so-easy polish. Adam Shankman called it the sequel to “The Garden” (from Courtney and Mark in season 4). What a wonderful pairing of choreographer and dancers. Even though I’m typing, I remain speechless on so many levels from this performance.

It’s now the time where things will be switching up week after week, but there is a very important element that remains constant — each dancer will have 30 seconds to express your individuality. Under the circumstances, you might feel pressured to make something happen or to fit everything within those 30, but as long as you do you and learn to apply your recently acquired knowledge into what brought you to the stage, you’ll be fine. And we (the viewers) get to sit back and enjoy your love of performing. And that’s what really counts. Until next time citizens, Captain tWitch out!