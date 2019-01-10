The Twins Who Played Rachel's Baby on Friends Are 16 and Returning to the Big Screen

The twins who played Rachel and Ross’ baby on Friends are 16 years old. Feel old yet?

Noelle and Cali Sheldon, known to many as baby Emma, hit one of life’s major milestones — together on June 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cali posted a photograph on Instagram of herself and her sister when they were younger captioned, “My partner in crime since ’02… happy birthday noelle!”

Noelle also shared a tribute on Instagram of her and her sister at the Museum of Ice Cream. “Happy birthday @cali.sheldon,” Noelle wrote.

It has been 15 years since the end of Friends, which starred Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer as Emma’s parents, the twins haven’t stepped away from acting.

Noelle and Cami have landed a role in the upcoming horror film, Us, directed by Jordan Peele starring Elisabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Cali and Noelle Sheldon Noelle Sheldon/Instagram

Cali and Noelle Sheldon Noelle Sheldon/Instagram

“The trailer for Us is out now! I put the link in my bio. So happy I got to be a part of this movie, it looks amazing and terrifying!” Noelle wrote on Instagram alongside the film’s trailer.

RELATED: Feeling Old Yet? The Twins Who Played Rachel’s Baby on Friends Are Now Teenagers

Cali also shared the news writing, “so excited!”

The film, which will hit theatres in late March, tells the story of a family who take a trip to the beach and come home to find four masked strangers descended upon the house. It is not immediately clear what role the girls have.

In addition to Us, Noelle and Cali previously starred in the TV series Life as well as the short films Winner, Agorable, Maxwell and Rougarou.