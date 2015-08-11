Twin Peaks Revival: 'The People That You Want Will Be There,' Says Showtime Exec

Twin Peaks fans, get excited.

A revival of the cult classic ABC series may have been derailed earlier this year, but the new Showtime series is now back on track.

“What happened was it became clear that it was going to take more than nine episodes, which was the originally-planned-for, originally-budgeted-for length of the series. So we had to sort of work out the details,” Showtime president David Nevins told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel on Tuesday.

Members of the 1990 show’s cast had publicly defended show creator David Lynch when news broke that he had walked away from the project in April, but with Lynch back on board, Pedowitz said fans “should be optimistic that the people that you want will be there and then there will be some surprises, in addition.”

RELATED VIDEO: Flashback! Kyle MacLachlan Quotes Twin Peaks and Dune

No release date has been set for the news series, but Pedowitz is “hoping” it will be “sooner rather than later.”