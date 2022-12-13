'Twin Peaks' Composer Angelo Badalamenti Dead at 85

Badalamenti worked with several high-profile music stars, including Paul McCartney, Liza Minnelli and Nina Simone

Published on December 13, 2022 12:50 PM
Composer Angelo Badalamenti attends the 'Twin Pea.ks' Blu-Ray/DVD release party and screening at the Vista Theatre on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Acclaimed composer Angelo Badalamenti has died. He was 85.

Badalamenti's niece Frances Badalamenti confirmed the news of his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The composer died Sunday of natural causes at his New Jersey home surrounded by family.

His agent Laura Engel also verified the news, per The Washington Post. (PEOPLE has reached out to Badalamenti's rep for comment.)

Born in 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, Badalamenti was a classically trained musician who would go on to work on several iconic projects. His most notable works are tied to his many collaborations with filmmaker David Lynch, including Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

Badalamenti's compositions for the Twin Peaks theme music won him a 1990 Grammy, and the soundtrack album's popularity earned it a spot in the top 25 of the Billboard 200 chart.

"He's got this musical soul, and melodies are always floating around inside," Lynch previously told PEOPLE of Badalamenti in 1990. "I feel the mood of a scene in the music, and one thing helps the other, and they both just start climbing."

Portrait (from left to right) of David Lynch film and television director, Angelo Badalamenti composer and Julee Cruise singer on the rooftop of a West 34th street hotel in New York City, New York, October 25th, 1989. The photo was taken for the Village Voice.
Michel Delsol/Getty

Aside from creating music for film and television, Badalamenti also found success in making several well-known songs sung by high-profile performers. Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Liza Minnelli, David Bowie, Nancy Wilson and LL Cool J were among his many famous collaborators over the years.

"Music and composing — I almost feel a little guilty about it — come so easily for me," he told The Record in 2004, per The New York Times. "It's like the well doesn't seem to run dry."

Composer Angelo Badalamenti performs at the David Lynch Foundation "Change Begins Within" show at Radio City Music Hall on April 4, 2009 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Badalamenti is also survived by his wife Lonny, his daughter Danielle and four grandchildren. His son, André, died in 2012.

