The cast of Twin Peaks is back together again!

Over the weekend, stars of the beloved '90s series reunited for a fun-filled dinner in Orlando, Florida. A photo posted by Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson) on Instagram showed Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Dale Cooper), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs) and Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) sitting together at a restaurant.

"Precious moments with looong time friends," Amick, 51, captioned the photo. "Feelin all the feels."

Ashbrook shared the photo as well, writing: "A few of my favorite people on earth…"

Amich posted a second photo from the gathering: a selfie with lipstick on her cheek, apparently from Robertson. "A Kimmy kiss is a forever kiss," she wrote beside the shot.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The cast was able to reunite for a horror convention in Orlando called Spooky Empire, which took place from Oct. 21 to 23. The last time fans saw the bunch reunite was for the show's third season, Twin Peaks: The Return, which aired 18 episodes on Showtime in 2017.

The third season came 25 years after the show's first two seasons aired on ABC between 1990 and 1991. The Mark Frost and David Lynch-created drama followed the fictional murder of high school student Laura Palmer in the small town of Twin Peaks. As Dale Cooper set out to investigate the crime — and subsequent strange happenings — the community's secrets unraveled.

In true Lynch fashion, the show was built on trippy moments that led each viewer through paranormal encounters, parallel worlds and a bit of confusion before all of the pieces of Palmer's murder fell into place.

Twin Peaks also had one feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, in 1992. It served as a prequel to the series.

A handful of books on the series have been released as well, including The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer, which was published alongside the series in 1990.

Twin Peaks is available to stream on Paramount+, and Twin Peaks: The Return is on Showtime.