'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83: Cast Pays Tribute to the 'Irreplaceable Star'

Al Strobel, who played Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83.

Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina S. Sutherland announced the late actor's death on Friday, sharing a now-deleted statement via Facebook on behalf of his family.

"I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night," she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "I loved him dearly."

Addressing the loss further, Sutherland shared a statement with PEOPLE detailing Strobel's legacy.

"Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel," she said. "He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family. I am so glad that you will be remembering him. He deserves the remembrance."

Sutherland added: "He was a warm, caring individual who loved to help others. He was also a consummate actor and absolutely perfect for Twin Peaks. I am truly saddened by his passing."

Strobel's cause of death has yet to be confirmed not released.

Many of Strobel's former Twin Peaks castmates and colleagues also remembered him. Kyle MacLachlan shared his condolences, calling Strobel "one of the nicest guys ever."

"I'm so sad to hear this news," he added. "He brought a gravitas and intensity to the world of Twin Peaks that was essential."

Michael Horse, who portrayed, Deputy Hawk, shared "rest in peace Al Strobel" on Instagram. Meanwhile, Dana Ashbrook — who played Bobby Briggs — said this was "sad, sad news."

"Love Al. He was the sweetest of men. A wonderful story teller," he continued. "And to watch him roll a one-handed cigarette - pure magic :)"

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on social media, writing, "Oh no … Dear Al … as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend."

Additionally, writer-producer Harley Peyton shared a touching tribute to the late star as she wrote: "As authentic an actor as I ever met. So precise so real. RIP. Al."

Strobel first played the part of Gerard, a man who cut off his own arm to prevent an evil entity from possessing him, in the pilot episode of Twin Peaks in 1989. The actor — who lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17 — went on to appear in 10 episodes across the original ABC series' two seasons.

He also reprised the role in the 1992 prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and the 2017 Showtime series Twin Peaks: The Return.

Outside of Twin Peaks, Strobel appeared in TV films like Child of Darkness and Child of Light. He also had big screen roles in Ricochet River and Megaville.