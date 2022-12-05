'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83: Cast Pays Tribute to the 'Irreplaceable Star'

Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina Sutherland remembered Strobel as "an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family"

By
Published on December 5, 2022 02:53 PM
Al Strobel
Photo: Amy T. Zielinski/Getty

Al Strobel, who played Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83.

Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina S. Sutherland announced the late actor's death on Friday, sharing a now-deleted statement via Facebook on behalf of his family.

"I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night," she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "I loved him dearly."

Addressing the loss further, Sutherland shared a statement with PEOPLE detailing Strobel's legacy.

"Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel," she said. "He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family. I am so glad that you will be remembering him. He deserves the remembrance."

Sutherland added: "He was a warm, caring individual who loved to help others. He was also a consummate actor and absolutely perfect for Twin Peaks. I am truly saddened by his passing."

Strobel's cause of death has yet to be confirmed not released.

Kyle MacLachlan, Al Strobel
Showtime / courtesy Everett Collection

Many of Strobel's former Twin Peaks castmates and colleagues also remembered him. Kyle MacLachlan shared his condolences, calling Strobel "one of the nicest guys ever."

"I'm so sad to hear this news," he added. "He brought a gravitas and intensity to the world of Twin Peaks that was essential."

Michael Horse, who portrayed, Deputy Hawk, shared "rest in peace Al Strobel" on Instagram. Meanwhile, Dana Ashbrook — who played Bobby Briggs — said this was "sad, sad news."

"Love Al. He was the sweetest of men. A wonderful story teller," he continued. "And to watch him roll a one-handed cigarette - pure magic :)"

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on social media, writing, "Oh no … Dear Al … as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend."

Additionally, writer-producer Harley Peyton shared a touching tribute to the late star as she wrote: "As authentic an actor as I ever met. So precise so real. RIP. Al."

Strobel first played the part of Gerard, a man who cut off his own arm to prevent an evil entity from possessing him, in the pilot episode of Twin Peaks in 1989. The actor — who lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17 — went on to appear in 10 episodes across the original ABC series' two seasons.

He also reprised the role in the 1992 prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and the 2017 Showtime series Twin Peaks: The Return.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outside of Twin Peaks, Strobel appeared in TV films like Child of Darkness and Child of Light. He also had big screen roles in Ricochet River and Megaville.

Related Articles
Rod Stewart attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England.
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and More Pay Tribute to the Late Christine McVie
WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" held on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Costar Walter Jones Pays Tribute After His Death at 49: 'Rest in Power'
DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Pictured: (l-r) Peggy McCay as Caroline Brady, John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis
'Days of Our Lives' and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Matthew Lewis, Robbie Coltraine, Bonnie Wright
'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane After His Death: 'A Giant, in More Ways Than One'
Amy, played by Amber Marshall with Finn, played by Robert Cormier. (CBC) HEARTLAND
Robert Cormier's 'Heartland' Costar Says He Was a 'Joy to Be Around' in Touching Tribute After His Death
Sarah Jessica Parker attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Sarah Jessica Parker Promises to 'Take Good Care of Mommy' in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Stepfather
paul sorvino
Paul Sorvino, Prolific 'Goodfellas' Actor and Tony Nominee, Dead at 83
BEVERLY HILLS 90210, (from the left): Ian Ziering, Joe E. Tata, Hilary Swank, 'Forgive and Forget', (Season 8, aired Sept. 17, 1997), 1990-2000.
Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling and More 'Beverly Hills 90210' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Joe E. Tata
Gerard Butler/instagram
Gerard Butler Pays Tribute to 'Dear Friend' Darius Campbell Danesh After Singer's 'Sudden' Death
Actor River Phoenix, star of "Stand By Me," poses during a 1988 Los Angeles, California, photo portrait session. Phoenix, a rising young film star, tragically died in 1993 outside a Sunset Strip nightclub of a drug overdose.
River Phoenix's Mom, Sister Pay Tribute to Late Actor on His Birthday: 'He Remains a Guiding Light'
James Caan publicity portrait for the film 'The Rain People', 1969.
James Caan Remembered by Adam Sandler, Rob Reiner and More: 'Best of the Best'
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'