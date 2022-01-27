From New Girl to The Office: Your Favorite TV Shows That Now Have Rewatch Podcasts
See which of your favorite shows are included in this nostalgic trend (and find out where to listen)!
Hopping on the Rewatch Podcast Trend
Cast members of TV shows like The Office, One Tree Hill and more are hopping on the rewatch podcast trend, taking listeners through their experiences filming some of the most beloved shows in recent TV history — and bringing some familiar faces along for the ride.
Recently, the cast of New Girl joined in with a rewatch podcast of their own. Welcome to Our Show will be hosted by some of the series' stars, Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris.
"New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince," Simone said of the pod. "Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!"
You can listen here.
Supernatural Then and Now with Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr.
Hosted by Supernatural alumni Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. — who played Chuck and Gabriel during the show's 15-year run — Supernatural Then and Now is one of the newer launches in this sphere.
"Rob and Rich are the perfect people to do this. Not only did they play some of the series' most iconic characters, but they've been stewards of the show to the fans for over a decade, hosting popular events and conventions across the country," said Supernatural executive producer Bob Singer, according to EW.
You can listen here.
Office Ladies with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's wildly popular podcast, Office Ladies, debuted in 2019, with Kinsey telling PEOPLE, "It's our love letter to the fans of The Office because they are just amazing. Their love for the show and how it keeps continuing to find a new audience is so special to us."
The pair, who met and became best friends while filming the incredibly popular show — which ran for nine seasons — give inside scoop and behind-the-scenes insight into the series while inviting on guests and taking questions from fans.
You can listen here.
Drama Queens with Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz
Missed the drama from One Tree Hill? Don't worry, the show's stars Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, are re-watching the teen drama from start to finish and recording it for Drama Queens.
Bush said of the decision to start the podcast, "Quarantine hit and I was doom scrolling like everyone else. And the number of people who were posting about how in this really scary time at the start of the pandemic, they were starting One Tree Hill over again, really kind of hit me," she told PEOPLE. "I was like, this show has something magic about it. It feels really evergreen to so many people."
You can listen here.
Welcome to the OC, Bitches with Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke
Chrismukkah came early when The OC's Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke announced in March 2021 that they were launching a rewatch pod of their own! The actresses starred as Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper, respectively.
Since then, the pair have gone through episode-by-episode with former cast members like Adam Brody and Peter Gallagher, as well as the show's writers, producers and more.
You can listen here.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts with Derek Phillips and Stacey Oristano
You "can't lose" with a rewatch podcast that covers Friday Night Lights! The podcast, which launched in September 2021, is hosted by Derek Phillips, who played Billy Riggins — the brother of Tim Riggins (played by Taylor Kitsch) — and his on-screen wife Stacey Oristano, who played Mindy Collette-Riggins.
You can listen here.
XOXO with Jessica Szhor
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here — well, Gossip Girl alumna Jessica Szhor, here! Szhor, who played Vanessa Abrams on the popular TV show, launched her pod in January 2022 and promises to deliver all of the gossip, episode by episode.
You can listen here.
Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Best friends onscreen and off, Zach Braff and Donald Faison are reliving their time on the medical comedy Scrubs, which ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, over on their rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald. The pair started the podcast in March 2020.
You can listen here.
90210MG with Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling
Thirty years after the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210, two of the show's stars, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, launched their rewatch podcast, 90210MG.
Spelling told PEOPLE of their decision in October 2020, "Fans always say to us, 'We can't believe you're actually best friends.' We wanted to do a girlfriends podcast and then blended it with 90210 to do it for the fans. We have a lot to talk about. It's going to be really fun!"
You can listen here.
Zack to the Future with Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on Saved by the Bell, teamed up with Dashiell Driscoll (who created the viral Funny Or Die series, Zack Morris is Trash) to watch through Saved by the Bell for the very first time.
You can listen here.
The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina
One of the first rewatch podcasts of its kind, The West Wing Weekly was hosted by Joshua Malina (who played Will Bailey on the political drama) and Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder. The pair went through the series — which ran for seven seasons — episode-by-episode from March 2016 to January 2020, and included interviews with the show's cast and crew.
You can listen here.