From New Girl to The Office: Your Favorite TV Shows That Now Have Rewatch Podcasts

Cast members of TV shows like The Office, One Tree Hill and more are hopping on the rewatch podcast trend, taking listeners through their experiences filming some of the most beloved shows in recent TV history — and bringing some familiar faces along for the ride.

Recently, the cast of New Girl joined in with a rewatch podcast of their own. Welcome to Our Show will be hosted by some of the series' stars, Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris.

"New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince," Simone said of the pod. "Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!"

You can listen here.