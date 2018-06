What happened: After the popular ’90s family sitcom was rebooted and returned to great ratings on ABC in 2018, it was abruptly canceled following a racist tweet sent by the series’ creator and star, Roseanne Bar.

What changed: A few weeks after the controversy — and after more questionable tweets from Barr — ABC announced it was moving forward with a spin-off called The Conners, bringing back the Roseanne cast sans Barr, and a slightly new storyline, later in 2018.