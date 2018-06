Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s rescue by NBC was a bit of a rollercoaster. After Fox canceled the show following its fifth season, stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Myers, Mark Hamill, and Guillermo Del Toro tweeted the #SaveBrooklyn99 hashtag, expressing their distress. “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE. I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS,” tweeted Miranda.

The show’s immense support was in no small part due to its diverse representation of characters. Its debut starred an openly gay, black precinct captain in a loving marriage and two Latina detectives, one of whom — Stephanie Beatriz — recently came out on the show (and in real life) as bisexual.

Within 24 hours, NBC had decided to pick up the show and renew it for a sixth season with 13 episodes.