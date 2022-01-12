TV Shows That Are Ending in 2022, Including This Is Us, Black-ish, and More
It's time to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows.
While there are a handful of incredible new titles to look forward to in 2022 — including Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna, The Afterparty starring Tiffany Haddish, and more — many shows will be wrapping up their final season this year.
After 25 seasons, the beloved PBS children's show Arthur will begin airing its final season in February.
Another show that's been on the air for ages, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will have its final curtain call in 2022 after nearly 19 years.
Some fan-favorite shows including This Is Us and Black-ish are already airing their final season; others, including A Discovery of Witches and Grace and Frankie, don't have an exact release date yet, but are already confirmed to wrap in 2022.
Plan your binge-watching accordingly as you look through which shows are ending in 2022.
Search Party
After five seasons, the HBO Max show came to a close on Jan. 7.
After Life
The third and final season of the Ricky Gervais show will hit Netflix on Jan. 14.
The Dr. Oz Show
Amid Dr. Oz's run for Senate, the show will end its season 13 run on Jan. 14.
The Expanse
The Amazon Prime Video show's finale will air on Jan. 14.
Claws
The series finale for the TNT show is expected to air in February.
Black-ish
The final season of the hit ABC sitcom premiered on Jan. 4, 2022, with new episodes expected to drop weekly. An official release date for the series finale has not been announced.
This Is Us
The NBC show's final season premiered on Jan. 4. The series finale is expected to air sometime in May 2022.
Arthur
The final season of the beloved PBS children's series will start airing on Feb. 21.
Killing Eve
The critically beloved show starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will begin airing its fourth and final season on Feb. 27. BBC America is also in the process of developing a few spinoffs.
Better Things
The final season of the FX series is slated to premiere on Feb. 28.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The long-running daytime talk show will officially end this year. A release date for the series finale has not yet been set, but it has been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show will take Ellen's time slot once she goes off the air.
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead will come to a close in 2022. However, the TWD universe will continue to expand with two new spinoffs.
Grace and Frankie
Though an official release date hasn't yet been announced, Deadline reports that the final season of the hit Netflix series will drop in early 2022.
Peaky Blinders
The sixth and final season of the Netflix series is expected to drop in early 2022, according to cast member Conrad Khan.
Ozark
Netflix's series starring Jason Bateman will end with its upcoming season 4, which will be split into two parts. Part 1 is slated to drop on Jan. 21, with the second part dropping later this year.
Queen Sugar
In November 2021, Deadline announced that the show would come to an end with its seventh season in 2022.
A Discovery of Witches
The AMC+ show will come to an end in early 2022, according to TV Line.
Kevin Can F**k Himself
The second and final season of the AMC series starring Annie Murphy will air in 2022, according to Deadline.
Animal Kingdom
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season is expected to air in summer 2022, although an official release date hasn't been confirmed.
Better Call Saul
Following "COVID-related production delays," AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan told TV Line that the final season will most likely air in "the first quarter of 2022." In November 2021, Variety reported that the final season would be split into two halves, making it unclear when the actual series finale will air.
Motherland: Fort Salem
The final season of the Freeform series is expected to debut in 2022, according to Collider, although it's unclear when the series finale will air.
His Dark Materials
In a look-ahead video for upcoming titles, HBO Max confirmed that His Dark Materials would air its final season in 2022, but an official release date has yet to be announced.