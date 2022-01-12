Find out when some of your favorite TV shows are coming to an end this year

TV Shows That Are Ending in 2022, Including This Is Us, Black-ish, and More

It's time to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows.

After 25 seasons, the beloved PBS children's show Arthur will begin airing its final season in February.

Some fan-favorite shows including This Is Us and Black-ish are already airing their final season; others, including A Discovery of Witches and Grace and Frankie, don't have an exact release date yet, but are already confirmed to wrap in 2022.

Plan your binge-watching accordingly as you look through which shows are ending in 2022.

Search Party

John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, John Early, Alia Shawkat HBO MAX Search Party Credit: Jon Pack/HBOMax

After five seasons, the HBO Max show came to a close on Jan. 7.

After Life

After Life 2, Kerry Godliman & Ricky Gervais Credit: Ray Burmiston/Netflix

The third and final season of the Ricky Gervais show will hit Netflix on Jan. 14.

The Dr. Oz Show

Dr. Oz show The Dr. Oz Show / Season 11 | Credit: Sony Pictures Television

The Expanse

Keon Alexander on 'The Expanse' Credit: Shane Mahood /Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video show's finale will air on Jan. 14.

Claws

CLAWS Credit: Everett

The series finale for the TNT show is expected to air in February.

Black-ish

The final season of the hit ABC sitcom premiered on Jan. 4, 2022, with new episodes expected to drop weekly. An official release date for the series finale has not been announced.

This Is Us

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The NBC show's final season premiered on Jan. 4. The series finale is expected to air sometime in May 2022.

Arthur

ARTHUR Credit: PBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

The final season of the beloved PBS children's series will start airing on Feb. 21.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve Credit: BBC AMERICA

The critically beloved show starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will begin airing its fourth and final season on Feb. 27. BBC America is also in the process of developing a few spinoffs.

Better Things

BETTER THINGS Credit: Suzanne Tenner/FX

The final season of the FX series is slated to premiere on Feb. 28.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle on Ellen Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Walking Dead

summer tv preview Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

The Walking Dead will come to a close in 2022. However, the TWD universe will continue to expand with two new spinoffs.

Grace and Frankie

GRACE AND FRANKIE Credit: Saeed Adyani/©NETFLIX

Though an official release date hasn't yet been announced, Deadline reports that the final season of the hit Netflix series will drop in early 2022.

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby) in Peaky Blinders | Series 5 (BBC One) | Episode 04 Credit: MATT SQUIRE/BBC ONE

The sixth and final season of the Netflix series is expected to drop in early 2022, according to cast member Conrad Khan.

Ozark

JASON BATEMAN as MARTY BYRDE in episode 306 of OZARK. Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

Netflix's series starring Jason Bateman will end with its upcoming season 4, which will be split into two parts. Part 1 is slated to drop on Jan. 21, with the second part dropping later this year.

Queen Sugar

Queen Sugar Credit: Skip Bolen/Warner Bros. Entertainment

In November 2021, Deadline announced that the show would come to an end with its seventh season in 2022.

A Discovery of Witches

Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop - A Discovery of Witches Credit: Des Willie/AMCN/SkyUK

The AMC+ show will come to an end in early 2022, according to TV Line.

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Annie Murphy as Allison, Eric Petersen as Kevin, Alex Bonifer as Neil, Brian Howe as Pete - Kevin Can F*** Himself Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

The second and final season of the AMC series starring Annie Murphy will air in 2022, according to Deadline.

Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom Credit: TNT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season is expected to air in summer 2022, although an official release date hasn't been confirmed.

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul Season 3 Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul | Credit: Michele K.Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Following "COVID-related production delays," AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan told TV Line that the final season will most likely air in "the first quarter of 2022." In November 2021, Variety reported that the final season would be split into two halves, making it unclear when the actual series finale will air.

Motherland: Fort Salem

3 Women Take Their Combat Oath in Sneak Peek at Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere

The final season of the Freeform series is expected to debut in 2022, according to Collider, although it's unclear when the series finale will air.

His Dark Materials

James McAvoy His Dark Materials Credit: HBO