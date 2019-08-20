TV Shows' Final Seasons We Can't Wait to See

As the Fall TV season kicks off, we're taking a look at all the shows getting ready to bid adieu within the next year.
By Breanne L. Heldman
August 20, 2019 09:00 AM

The Affair

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

The final season, starring Dominic West, Julia Goldani Telles, and Maura Tierney, begins Aug. 25 on Showtime.

Power

Myles Aronowitz/Starz

The final season, starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, and Naturi Naughton, begins Aug. 25 on Starz.

The Deuce

Paul Schiraldi/HBO

The final season, starring Pernell Walker, James Franco, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, begins Sept. 9 on HBO.

Empire

Chuck Hodes/FOX

The final season, starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, begins Sept. 24 on Fox.

Modern Family

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

The final season, starring Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Jeremy Maguire, Ty Burrell, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Reid Ewing, and Sarah Hyland, premieres Sept. 25 on ABC.

The Good Place

Colleen Hayes/NBC

The final season, starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, begins Sept. 26 on NBC.

How to Get Away with Murder

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

The final season, starring Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, and Jack Falahee, begins Sept. 26 on ABC.

Transparent

Jennifer Clasen/Amazon

The movie musical finale, dubbed Transparent: Musicale Finale, will be released Sept. 27 on Amazon.

Poldark

BBC

The final season, starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, begins Sept. 29 on PBS.

Madam Secretary

Jeff Neira/CBS

The final season, starring Téa Leoni, Sara Ramirez, and Sebastian Arcelus, begins Oct. 6 on CBS.

Supernatural

Dean Buscher/The CW

The final season, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, begins Oct. 10.

Arrow

Dean Buscher/The CW

The final season, starring Stephen Amell (seen with former costar Emily Bett Rickards), begins Oct. 15 on The CW.

Silicon Valley

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO

The final season, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Thomas Middleditch, will begin Oct. 27 on HBO.

The Man in the High Castle

Liane Hentscher/Amazon Studios

The final season, starring Rufus Sewell, drops Nov. 15 on Amazon.

Mr. Robot

The Image Direct

The final season, starring Rami Malek, begins this fall on USA.

Homeland

Antony Platt/SHOWTIME

The final season, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, returns Feb. 9 on Showtime.

Will & Grace

Chris Haston/NBC

The final season of the reboot, starring Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, and Megan Mullally, begins in 2020 on NBC.

Criminal Minds

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

The final season, starring Daniel Henney, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and A.J. Cook, will air in 2020 on CBS.

Fuller House

Mike Yarish / Netflix

The final season, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin, is expected to premiere on Netflix during the 2019-2020 TV season.

Lucifer

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

The final season, starring Tom Ellis (seen with Tom Welling in an earlier episode), is expected to premiere on Netflix during the 2019-2020 TV season.

