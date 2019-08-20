The Affair
The final season, starring Dominic West, Julia Goldani Telles, and Maura Tierney, begins Aug. 25 on Showtime.
Power
The final season, starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, and Naturi Naughton, begins Aug. 25 on Starz.
The Deuce
The final season, starring Pernell Walker, James Franco, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, begins Sept. 9 on HBO.
Empire
The final season, starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, begins Sept. 24 on Fox.
Modern Family
The final season, starring Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Jeremy Maguire, Ty Burrell, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Reid Ewing, and Sarah Hyland, premieres Sept. 25 on ABC.
The Good Place
The final season, starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, begins Sept. 26 on NBC.
How to Get Away with Murder
The final season, starring Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, and Jack Falahee, begins Sept. 26 on ABC.
Transparent
The movie musical finale, dubbed Transparent: Musicale Finale, will be released Sept. 27 on Amazon.
Poldark
The final season, starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, begins Sept. 29 on PBS.
Madam Secretary
The final season, starring Téa Leoni, Sara Ramirez, and Sebastian Arcelus, begins Oct. 6 on CBS.
Supernatural
The final season, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, begins Oct. 10.
Arrow
The final season, starring Stephen Amell (seen with former costar Emily Bett Rickards), begins Oct. 15 on The CW.
Silicon Valley
The final season, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Thomas Middleditch, will begin Oct. 27 on HBO.
The Man in the High Castle
The final season, starring Rufus Sewell, drops Nov. 15 on Amazon.
Mr. Robot
The final season, starring Rami Malek, begins this fall on USA.
Homeland
The final season, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, returns Feb. 9 on Showtime.
Will & Grace
The final season of the reboot, starring Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, and Megan Mullally, begins in 2020 on NBC.
Criminal Minds
The final season, starring Daniel Henney, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and A.J. Cook, will air in 2020 on CBS.
Fuller House
The final season, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin, is expected to premiere on Netflix during the 2019-2020 TV season.
Lucifer
The final season, starring Tom Ellis (seen with Tom Welling in an earlier episode), is expected to premiere on Netflix during the 2019-2020 TV season.