TV Shows Cancelled in 2022, Including American Rust and Black Monday

No. of Seasons: 10

The UPtv hit, which followed Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children, filmed for an 11th season, but the network announced it would no longer be moving forward with the series. "We will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said in a statement. "When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons." The family responded in a statement: "We realize God's timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!"