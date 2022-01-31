TV Shows Cancelled in 2022, Including American Rust and Black Monday
In 2022, TV networks and streaming services revealed that these shows will be ending or not returning for additional seasons
Black Monday
No. of Seasons: 3
Despite a couple of lead actor Emmy nominations for Don Cheadle, the 1980s-set Wall Street comedy "will not be moving forward with a fourth season," Showtime revealed on Jan. 27. "Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer, and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe, and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons."
Work in Progress
No. of Seasons: 2
"We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of Work in Progress and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski, and the entire cast and creative team," Showtime said in a statement announcing the end of the comedy series, which starred McEnany, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, Julia Sweeney and Theo Germaine. Showrunner Wachowski tweeted, "Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from the execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season. It was a major bummer."
American Rust
No. of Seasons: 1
"We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season," Showtime said in a statement on Jan. 25. "We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney."
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol
No. of Seasons: 1
Peacock opted not to renew the series, based on Dan Brown's popular Robert Langdon novel and starring Ashley Zukerman, for a second season. "We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," the streamer said in a statement. "We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life."
Small Fortune
No. of Seasons: 1
Based on a British format, the NBC game show hosted by Lil Rel Howery saw teams of three compete in teeny-tiny challenges for a chance to win big money.
Pooch Perfect
No. of Seasons: 1
ABC's dog-grooming competition series, hosted by Rebel Wilson and based on an Australian show, was one of the network's lowest-rated entries of 2021 according to Deadline and is officially taking a walk.
Bull
No. of Seasons: 6
CBS and star Michael Weatherly announced on Jan. 18 that the current season, the show's sixth, will be its last. "It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish," the actor wrote on Twitter.
Bringing Up Bates
No. of Seasons: 10
The UPtv hit, which followed Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children, filmed for an 11th season, but the network announced it would no longer be moving forward with the series. "We will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said in a statement. "When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons." The family responded in a statement: "We realize God's timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!"
The Hills: New Beginnings
No. of Seasons: 2
The reboot of MTV's The Hills (2006-2010) brought Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge and more back together for more reality TV glory in 2019, but it was short-lived. However, the franchise may live on, as sources say new iterations are still in the works.
Ellen's Game of Games
No. of Seasons: 4
Months after announcing that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would end in 2022, NBC revealed that the host's primetime game show would not be returning for a fifth season. The show, which premiered in 2017 and last aired in May 2021, featured larger-than-life versions of games that were previously included on DeGeneres' talk show. In each episode, contestants would compete for the chance to win $100,000.
Cooking with Paris
No. of Seasons: 1
Paris Hilton won't be making a mess in the kitchen with her celebrity friends for a second season on Netflix. Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Saweetie were among the stars who stopped by to stir it up with the deejay and entrepreneur in season 1.
Gentefied
No. of Seasons: 2
The Netflix series, executive produced by America Ferrera, followed a Mexican American family dealing with upheavals in their neighborhood and community in Los Angeles. "I have nothing but immense pride for this gorgeous show and the incredibly talented humans who came together to put something new and deeply authentic on our screens," Ferrera told Deadline upon the show's cancellation. It starred Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquín Cosío.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
No. of Seasons: 1
Prime Video's YA horror series, based on the novel by Lois Duncan (which were previously adapted for the 1997 movie), was not picked up for a second season. The show starred Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck.