With the upfronts starting on May 13, networks are axing fan-favorites in order to make room for new shows
So long, Murphy Brown.
With another upfronts season quickly approaching, networks are cutting programs to make room for new series.
Below are the shows that have already been axed.
CBS
The Big Bang Theory (ending)
Murphy Brown
Fam
Life in Pieces
FOX
Lethal Weapon
Gotham (ending)
Rel
The Cool Kids
The Gifted
RELATED VIDEO: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time
ABC
For the People
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
The Fix
The Kids are Alright
RELATED: Constance Wu Says Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Is ‘Not’ Great News: I’m ‘So Upset Right Now’
The CW
Jane the Virgin (ending)
iZombie (ending)
NBC
I Feel Bad
Midnight, Texas