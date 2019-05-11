So long, Murphy Brown.

With another upfronts season quickly approaching, networks are cutting programs to make room for new series.

Below are the shows that have already been axed.

CBS

The Big Bang Theory (ending)

Murphy Brown

Fam

Life in Pieces

FOX

Lethal Weapon

Gotham (ending)

Rel

The Cool Kids

The Gifted

ABC

For the People

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

The Fix

The Kids are Alright

The CW

Jane the Virgin (ending)

iZombie (ending)

NBC

I Feel Bad

Midnight, Texas