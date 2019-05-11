From Murphy Brown to Lethal Weapon: All the TV Shows That Have Been Canceled So Far in 2019

With the upfronts starting on May 13, networks are axing fan-favorites in order to make room for new shows

By Christina Dugan
May 10, 2019 08:02 PM

So long, Murphy Brown.

With another upfronts season quickly approaching, networks are cutting programs to make room for new series.

Below are the shows that have already been axed.

CBS
The Big Bang Theory (ending)
Murphy Brown
Fam
Life in Pieces

FOX
Lethal Weapon
Gotham (ending)
Rel
The Cool Kids
The Gifted

RELATED VIDEO: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

ABC
For the People
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
The Fix
The Kids are Alright

RELATED: Constance Wu Says Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Is ‘Not’ Great News: I’m ‘So Upset Right Now’

The CW
Jane the Virgin (ending)
iZombie (ending)

NBC
I Feel Bad
Midnight, Texas

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.