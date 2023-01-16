TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to AMC's 61st Street

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on January 16, 2023
Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 103 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022
Photo: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023.

While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block.

AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed.

As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite shows will announce cancellations as the year progresses.

The good news? There are still plenty of new series to look forward to this year, including the adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six and Marvel series such as Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Ironheart.

Read ahead for all the TV cancellations in 2023, so far.

AMC

61st street amc
George Burns/AMC
  • 61st Street: Despite already being shot, AMC decided not to move forward with the show's second season. The decision was a result of cost-cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to $475 million, per Variety.

Syfy

Astrid & Lilly Save the World
Alex Stead/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY
  • Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Almost a year after its premiere in January 2022, TVLine reported that the series starring Samantha Aucoin and Jana Morrison will not be returning for a second season.

Netflix

Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 103 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022
Sarah Shatz/Netflix
  • 1899: The death knell came early in the year for this German paranormal Netflix series from the co-creators of Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," Odar wrote on Instagram on Jan. 2. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure."
  • Inside Job: After its renewal in June 2022, writer Shion Takeuchi confirmed the animated show's cancellation in January 2023, writing in part, "I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up."
  • Uncoupled: Darren Star and Jeremy Richman's rom-com series starring Neil Patrick Harris was canceled after one season in January.
