From The Bachelorette to KUWTK: Every Show That's Resumed Production amid COVID-19

The entertainment industry is opening back up!

Earlier this year, the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forced production on a majority of TV series to shut down. Large gatherings and being in close proximity with others outside of one's household was (and still is) prohibited after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva in March. "It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."

Now, as the world takes steps towards reopening, some TV shows are getting back to work on set while adhering to precautions to keep filming as safe as possible amid the health crisis.

Here's an ongoing list of shows that have resumed production.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The daytime drama returned to production on stage in June at Television City in Los Angeles, California. The show is following a number of safety protocols put in place by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City's owner Hackman Capital Partners. Furthermore, the stars of the series — as well as the crew — have been tested for the virus and are continuing to be tested on a regular basis.

The cast and crew are working shorter days than before and are only allowing a certain amount of people on set at a time. Crew members are also required to wear a mask on set.

The series returned July 20 for the second half of season 33 on CBS.

America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent resumed production after a weeks-long hiatus in July. It's currently airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Sistas

With detailed guidelines and strict protocols in place, production on season 2 of Tyler Perry's BET series Sistas began in July at his Atlanta studios, Deadline reported, and wrapped later that month. A premiere date for the return of the dramatic comedy has not yet been announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry planned to provide private travel accommodations for the casts to ensure a safe arrival in Atlanta. While most crew members are local, everyone involved in production had planned to be housed at the studio throughout the duration of filming. Everyone was also tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and several times after leaving.

The Oval

With the same guidelines in place, production on The Oval, another one of Perry's BET series, began on Aug. 4 at his Atlanta studios, Deadline reported.

Shooting wrapped less than two weeks later, on Aug. 14, according to Deadline. A premiere date for season 2 of the White House soap has not yet been announced.

Big Brother

Big Brother: All Stars began the early stages of production in July. But before they could enter the house to film, each contestant had to quarantine for a minimum of two weeks and test negative for the coronavirus.

Season 22 premiered Aug. 5 on CBS.

Love Island USA

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that season 2, originally scheduled to shoot overseas and premiere May 21, would shoot under quarantine at a Las Vegas hotel due to the coronavirus pandemic. (The first season was taped at a villa in Fiji.)

Season 2, which debuted its sophomore season this week on CBS, is shooting at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Wynonna Earp

The supernatural Western horror series was able to resume production in mid-July, shooting in Calgary, Canada, USA Today reported. Season 4 returned July 26 on the Syfy channel.

The Real Housewives of Dallas

Although COVID-19 cases are increasing throughout areas of Texas, the Housewives began filming season 5 of the Bravo reality series in July.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan," a network spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time.

"The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows," said the spokesperson.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

"Setting up for a social distance catch-up iPhone filming with a few of my castmates today," Beador, 56, explained in a video on her Instagram Story, showing that she was using a tape measure to map out seating assignments for her friends that assured they were keeping up with social distancing rules. "We are over six-feet apart here."

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

The Young and the Restless

TVLine reported that the drama series resumed shooting on July 13. The drama premiered Aug. 10 on CBS.

General Hospital

The long-running soap opera resumed shooting on July 22, Deadline reported, and began airing Aug. 3 on ABC.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

A source told PEOPLE that "there was a long break because of COVID, but the show has been filming for the past couple of weeks," adding that the series is "on a schedule."

The E! reality show will return with new episodes on Sep. 17.

The Girlfriend Experience

Starz announced on Aug. 20 that production on the 10-part anthology series, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, had begun on season 3 in London.

A release date for season 3 of The Girlfriend Experience has yet to be announced.

The Conners

The Conners went back into production on its third season in mid-August, Deadline reported. A premiere date has not yet been announced by ABC.

S.W.A.T.

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, executive producer on the CBS series, tweeted on Aug. 4 that S.W.A.T. had resumed production.

"We start day 1 production on season 4 of #SWAT today. An experience sure to be full of triumphs and lessons minute by minute. To the best cast and crew on TV, be safe, be responsible and #rollSWAT," Thomas said.

The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley was seen filming The Bachelorette in California on July 17.

A source told PEOPLE the season is being filmed at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs and the "entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there."

Earlier this month, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams was replacing Crawley as the season 16 lead after Crawley fell in love with one of her original suitors when the pandemic delayed production in March.

That's not the only shakeup: PEOPLE also confirmed that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher would temporarily be taking over Chris Harrison's hosting duties while he underwent a mandatory two-week quarantine after dropping off his son at college in Texas.

ABC announced that the new season of The Bachelorette will premiere on Oct. 13.