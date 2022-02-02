What to Watch: A Guide to TV Shows Premiering in February
You're not going to want to miss these!
Mark your calendars because February is filled with exciting, new TV content that will be sure to entertain you for an entire 28 days straight, ranging from series premieres to award shows.
Between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (starring Rachel Brosnahan) returning for its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video to the premiere of Peacock's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air (starring Jabari Banks), there's a long list of titles to tune into this month.
While series are fun to binge-watch, there's also a slew of reality shows that are just as fun to invest your time in, including CBS' Celebrity Big Brother, Netflix's Love Is Blind, and the 20th season of American Idol (with returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan) premiering near the month's end.
Keep scrolling for PEOPLE's premiere picks for the month of February, plus where and when to watch them!
New on Feb. 1
Raising Dion Season 2 Premiere (Netflix)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere (Fox)
New on Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy Series Premiere (Hulu)
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere (CBS)
New on Feb. 3
My Killer Body with K. Michelle Series Premiere (Lifetime)
New on Feb. 4
Reacher Series Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
Phat Tuesdays Series Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
Suspicion Series Premiere (Apple TV+)
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Premiere (Netflix)
New on Feb. 6
Power Book IV: Force Series Premiere (Starz)
New on Feb. 8
Jeopardy! National College Championship Special Premiere (ABC)
New on Feb. 10
Real Husbands of Hollywood Season 6 Premiere (BET+)
About Last Night Series Premiere (HBO Max)
The Girl Before Series Premiere (HBO Max)
New on Feb. 11
Inventing Anna Series Premiere (Netflix)
Love Is Blind Season 2 Premiere (Netflix)
New on Feb. 13
Bel-Air Series Premiere (Peacock)
New on Feb. 18
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
Lincoln's Dilemma Series Premiere (Apple TV+)
Severance Series Premiere (Apple TV+)
New on Feb. 20
From Series Premiere (EPIX)
New on Feb. 21
American Song Contest Series Premiere (NBC)
The Endgame Series Premiere (NBC)
All American: Homecoming Series Premiere (The CW)
New on Feb. 22
RACE: Bubba Wallace Series Premiere (Netflix)
New on Feb. 23
Snowfall Season 5 Premiere (FX)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Reboot Series Premiere (Disney+)
New on Feb. 24
Law & Order Revival Series Premiere (NBC)
New on Feb. 25
Vikings: Valhalla Series Premiere (Netflix)
New on Feb. 27
SAG Awards (TNT and TBS)
Killing Eve Season 4 Premiere (BBC America)
American Idol Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Series Premiere (Showtime)
New on Feb. 28
Better Things Season 5 Premiere (FX)
My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Rock the Block Season 3 Premiere (HGTV)