Scott Disick Enjoys Lunch in Malibu Following Accident in Lamborghini SUV

Scott Disick was spotted out in public for the first time since getting into a frightening car accident last weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was spotted heading to a car to grab lunch with a friend in Malibu, California, on Thursday afternoon. Covering his face with dark sunglasses and a cap, he was dressed casually in brown shorts, a grey hoodie and black T-shirt.

On Sunday, Disick suffered minor injuries after a car accident in Calabasas, California.

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station responded to an incident on Sunday involving the father-of-three. Officials arrived on the scene and "contacted the driver, Scott Disick, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the release stated. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."

TMZ was the first to report the accident news. According to the news outlet, the Flip It Like Disick star had been driving a Lamborghini SUV when the collision occurred.

Disick's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

And though he has not spoken out publicly about the car accident, Disick has been active on social media since it happened.

On Thursday, he shared a candid shot on Instagram of daughter Penelope, 10, and her cousin North West, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs.

"Tea time," the Talentless founder captioned the sweet family picture.

In addition to Peneloped, Disick shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43, who married Travis Barker in Italy in May.