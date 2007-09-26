TV Roundup: Zanessa to Play Donny & Marie?

•High School Musical couple Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens can’t seem to get enough of each other. After the Disney musical wraps, there’s talk the Mouse has big plans for the couple–to play brother-and-sister act Donny and Marie Osmond in a TV movie! You be the judge: These sweethearts can pass as siblings, right?

• Rosie O’Donnell is disputing recent reports that The View has higher ratings this season. She’s also disputing new co-host Sherri Shepherd‘s recent report that the earth is flat. • Survivor creator Mark Burnett is working on the new quiz show, My Dad Is Better than Your Dad. The show will be pit fathers against one another, with the winner getting various prizes and cash, and the loser going to his room.

•Maya Rudolph isn’t returning to Saturday Night Live. No wait, she is. No wait, she isn’t. No wait, she is. No wait, she isn’t, but is going to create a line of flip-flops. No wait, she is returning.

Photo: ADAM LARKEY/Disney; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty