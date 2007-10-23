TV Roundup: Veg Out at Schrute Farms!

•Schrute Farms… the “agrotourist” B&B Dwight created from his beet farm on The Office–now has its own tripadvisor page. If you want to veg out, you can’t beet Schrute Farms!

•Hugh Jackman‘s Viva Laughlin, where characters would sing and dance, is the first scripted show to be canceled this season. After proven hits like Cop Rock, who would have seen that coming?

•MTV is planning a revamped version of Name that Tune for MTV, VH1 and CMT. But that could just be a rumor that Spencer and Heidi are spreading. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC